SEED companies have assured WA growers that supply of genetically modified (GM) and hybrid varieties of canola won’t be impacted by this year’s drought in the Eastern States, as growers prepare their orders for the 2019 season.

Many WA growers were unable to get their hands on GM and hybrid canola varieties for the 2018 season due to yield and quality downgrades following several storm events throughout the 2017 harvest along the east coast, where most production crops are located.

Concerns have been raised that this year’s drought would have a similar affect, with canola crops poor across much New South Wales and Victoria.

According to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), New South Wales canola production is forecast to fall by 51 per cent in 2018-19 to 300,000 tonnes, while Victorian canola crop is tipped to decrease by 27pc to 550,000t.

However, despite the dry conditions, seed companies have assured growers production crops are in good condition at this stage of the season thanks to access to irrigation.

GenTech Seeds Australian canola product business lead and stewardship manager Kevin Morthorpe said so far the availability outlook for Pioneer branded hybrid canola was tracking well.

“All our hybrid canola production is done under irrigation, so drought is not really a concern from that perspective,” Mr Morthorpe said.

“Our crops are still susceptible to frosts and high temperatures which are more prevalent in drought years.

“GenTech Seeds is still a number of weeks away from harvesting of canola production crops for the 2019 season and until that process is finalised, we won’t have a firm position on stock.”

Advanta Seeds territory manager central and northern agricultural region Steve Lamb said as long as conditions remained dry over harvest hybrid seed production crops, including the company’s Hyola 404 and Hyola 506RR varieties, were on-track to meet demand.

“In our case so far, so good; but we still have a couple of months of the growing season left,” Mr Lamb said.