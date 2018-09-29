SEED companies have assured WA growers that supply of genetically modified (GM) and hybrid varieties of canola won’t be impacted by this year’s drought in the Eastern States, as growers prepare their orders for the 2019 season.
Many WA growers were unable to get their hands on GM and hybrid canola varieties for the 2018 season due to yield and quality downgrades following several storm events throughout the 2017 harvest along the east coast, where most production crops are located.
Concerns have been raised that this year’s drought would have a similar affect, with canola crops poor across much New South Wales and Victoria.
According to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), New South Wales canola production is forecast to fall by 51 per cent in 2018-19 to 300,000 tonnes, while Victorian canola crop is tipped to decrease by 27pc to 550,000t.
However, despite the dry conditions, seed companies have assured growers production crops are in good condition at this stage of the season thanks to access to irrigation.
GenTech Seeds Australian canola product business lead and stewardship manager Kevin Morthorpe said so far the availability outlook for Pioneer branded hybrid canola was tracking well.
“All our hybrid canola production is done under irrigation, so drought is not really a concern from that perspective,” Mr Morthorpe said.
“Our crops are still susceptible to frosts and high temperatures which are more prevalent in drought years.
“GenTech Seeds is still a number of weeks away from harvesting of canola production crops for the 2019 season and until that process is finalised, we won’t have a firm position on stock.”
Advanta Seeds territory manager central and northern agricultural region Steve Lamb said as long as conditions remained dry over harvest hybrid seed production crops, including the company’s Hyola 404 and Hyola 506RR varieties, were on-track to meet demand.
“In our case so far, so good; but we still have a couple of months of the growing season left,” Mr Lamb said.
“Probably while a lot of farmers in the east are hoping for good storms and rain, we hope we don’t get any excessive rainfall to jeopardise the production crops.”
Mr Lamb expected seasonal conditions experienced in WA throughout the 2018 season would lead to a rise in demand for hybrid and GM canola varieties next year.
With a large portion of the WA crop planted to cereals this year, Mr Lamb said many growers would be looking to include Roundup Ready canola varieties in their programs next year as a weed management tool.
“We won’t know until we’ve got all of the orders, but I think the industry is receiving strong GM orders so the market is potentially going to increase a little bit next year,” Mr Lamb said.
“It’s growing on the back of strong commodity prices and a good cropping year so farmers are likely to have a reasonable production year.
“There’s also been a lot of cereals grown this year and with all of the rain there may be a few paddocks with excessive weed levels that need cleaning up and canola has proven to be a good crop for improving paddock hygiene, particularly RR canola.”
Nuseed Australia commercial manager Andrew Loorham also expected an increase in canola plantings next year and encouraged growers to lock in their seed for next season as early as possible.
“Based on current demand to date, for 2019 we’re estimating that every second paddock of canola will be planted with Nuseed genetics,” Mr Loorham said.