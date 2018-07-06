NUFFIELD scholar and Latham farmer Dylan Hirsch is on a study trip of a lifetime around the world.

Having already visited Singapore, India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar Mr Hirsch and six others are off to France, Belgium and the United States for a six and a half week tour.

Mr Hirsch is on a Nuffield scholarship research tour, funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

“We went to Singapore for a couple of days, then India for 11 days, Dubai and Abu Dhabi for four days and Qatar for four days,” Mr Hirsch said.

He said so far the trip had made him appreciate the political stability in Australia.

“We should be grateful for our stability but also we should understand other countries and our other trading partners that don’t have political stability,” he said.

“Their values are fairly different to ours and the main thing in Qatar is food security, which is a big issue.

“They are quite a wealthy nation with their gas resources but food is something that they rely on imports for.”

Mr Hirsch said people in Qatar were worried about recent delays and uncertainty of the live export supply.

He said seeing it from their side put it into perspective and how much of a concern it was for them.

“The live export issues will certainly change the way Qatar looks at Australia and also WA, in particularly,” he said.

“We have quite a good relationship with them and they have quite a bit of respect for Australian quality.”

Mr Hirsch said it would be interesting to see how trade went with Qatar in the future.

He found agriculture in India to be advanced with access to all the same technology available to Australian farmers.

Because their farms aren’t on the same scale, Mr Hirsch said it was not always the best place to implement new technology.

Australians are investing more into technology due to labour being a lot more expensive.

Mr Hirsch said India placed a high value on agriculture and the government had quite a lot of subsidies and support for farmers in the country, in terms of protecting imports and making sure there is access to water.