 

Elevated risk of canola fungal disease

27 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

CANOLA growers have been urged to monitor early flowering crops for the fungal disease Sclerotinia stem rot.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has warned there is an elevated risk of Sclerotinia this year as a result of cool, wet conditions suitable for Sclerotinia spore release.

Plant pathologist Ravjit Khangura said DPIRD had already received reports of Sclerotinia apothecia, the fungal fruiting structures of the disease, and basal stem infections appearing in the northern and southern regions.

Dr Khangura said apothecia were minute and could easily be overlooked and advised

growers to consider the weather conditions and paddock history when considering

treatment options.

"Department research over the past few years has shown that, as a rule of thumb, the most conductive conditions for Sclerotinia spore release occur three weeks prior to flower, when more than 40 millimetres of rainfall occur, with more than 75 per cent humidity," Dr Khangura said.

"For a significant level of stem infection to occur, these favourable conditions should

continue at least for the next two to three weeks.

"Crops that have started flowering or about to flower are most at risk and may require

fungicide treatment.

"Growers should also consider the rotation history of the paddock as well as the history

of Sclerotinia in the area."

DPIRD research has shown a well-timed, single fungicide treatment can successfully control Sclerotinia and minimise crop losses in most cases.

Dr Khangura said timing was crucial to an effective response, however, if dry weather

was forecast during the entire flowering duration, the risk of the disease was reduced.

"If wet and humid conditions prevail a few weeks before flower and the forecast is for

continuous showers for the next two to three weeks, growers are advised to spray their

crops at 20-50 per cent bloom, if there is a history of Sclerotinia in the paddock and the

surrounding paddocks," she said.

Two spray applications should be considered if growers have high-risk paddocks, such

as those with tight rotations, heavy soil types, a dense stand of canola and in high

rainfall areas where the forecast is for continuous wet conditions during flowering.

Dr Khangura said yield responses to fungicides had been variable across seasons.

"Consequently, the return on investment had also been variable ranging between $40-

$225 per hectare with single fungicide application," she said.

"Data from last year's trial at Moonyoonooka showed a return on investment of $131/hectare with single foliar application applied in response to favourable conditions

for disease development.

"However, late applications, past 50 per cent bloom are off-label and not effective in

controlling disease in most years."

Several registered products are available to treat Sclerotinia stem rot in Western Australia, which should be applied according to label instructions - especially withholding periods for late applications.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables