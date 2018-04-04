DARRYLIN Gordon brought her family to tears when she won the 2018 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award last week.

Ms Gordon is a Jaru woman who lives and works on Lamboo station, near Halls Creek in the Kimberley.

She is one of the traditional owners of the station and is passionate about the cattle industry.

Ms Gordon received the award at a special function at Government House.

WA Rural Women’s Award winner of 2010 Sue Middleton said Ms Gordon recognised the importance of resilience and the need to empower other Aboriginal people.

“She wants to build on the opportunities she has had to make a difference and be a role model to others,” Ms Middleton said.

Ms Gordon hopes to build a future where rural entities can mix culture, business and community together sustainably.”

The $10,000 grant will help develop a community training and empowerment program at Lamboo station to build self-respect and pride, together with valuable employment and life skills.

Minister for Agriculture and Food Alannah MacTiernan said women had always been involved with farming enterprises, and they have always been an intricate part of farming.

“We have really moved beyond the ‘ladies bring a plate’ syndrome and we now see women deeply engaged in all aspects of the business,” Ms MacTiernan said.

She said Ms Gordon has been doing extraordinary work to develop opportunities for young aboriginal people in the Kimberley and in the pastoral space.

“She has been really stepping up and taking that leadership in her community to offer a better economic future and to weave the traditional culture and cultural values with the possibilities of modern economy,” Ms MacTiernan said.

Through her experience with the agricultural industry the minister said she has seen many women really stepping up in a much more powerful way.

“We don’t just make scones, we can do so much more and I think that is fantastic,” she said.

The three finalists for Rural Women’s Award 2018 were Carol Redford, Sophie Dwyer and Paula Pownall.