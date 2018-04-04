DARRYLIN Gordon brought her family to tears when she won the 2018 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award last week.
Ms Gordon is a Jaru woman who lives and works on Lamboo station, near Halls Creek in the Kimberley.
She is one of the traditional owners of the station and is passionate about the cattle industry.
Ms Gordon received the award at a special function at Government House.
WA Rural Women’s Award winner of 2010 Sue Middleton said Ms Gordon recognised the importance of resilience and the need to empower other Aboriginal people.
“She wants to build on the opportunities she has had to make a difference and be a role model to others,” Ms Middleton said.
Ms Gordon hopes to build a future where rural entities can mix culture, business and community together sustainably.”
The $10,000 grant will help develop a community training and empowerment program at Lamboo station to build self-respect and pride, together with valuable employment and life skills.
Minister for Agriculture and Food Alannah MacTiernan said women had always been involved with farming enterprises, and they have always been an intricate part of farming.
“We have really moved beyond the ‘ladies bring a plate’ syndrome and we now see women deeply engaged in all aspects of the business,” Ms MacTiernan said.
She said Ms Gordon has been doing extraordinary work to develop opportunities for young aboriginal people in the Kimberley and in the pastoral space.
“She has been really stepping up and taking that leadership in her community to offer a better economic future and to weave the traditional culture and cultural values with the possibilities of modern economy,” Ms MacTiernan said.
Through her experience with the agricultural industry the minister said she has seen many women really stepping up in a much more powerful way.
“We don’t just make scones, we can do so much more and I think that is fantastic,” she said.
The three finalists for Rural Women’s Award 2018 were Carol Redford, Sophie Dwyer and Paula Pownall.
Each of these talented women focused on bettering the agricultural industry and pushed the industry into new lights.
Carol Redford is an avid stargazer who hopes to share her love with astronomy to anyone willing to learn.
After owning the Gingin Observatory for five years until 2012, Ms Redford founded the Stargazers Club WA in 2013.
Ms Redford has recognised the Wheatbelt and Mid West towns, with their low light pollution, as perfect for astro-tourism.
Her future plans include mentoring tourism organisations and supporting astro-tourism business that wish to attract visitors to WA towns.
Ms Redford’s project is commercially focused, although it aligns regional development and community sustainability priorities, which she hopes will promote farmers to share their night sky with visitors.
Sophie Dwyer’s vision is to create a thriving and sustainable hemp industry with manufacturing opportunities in local regional areas.
In WA the hemp seed is the only part of the plant that can be consumed legally, with country wide debate about the medical advantages of hemp production.
Ms Dwyer’s initiative is to develop the commercial case for hemp seed as a food source.
Hemp seed is a nutritious food containing essential amino acids including Omega 3 and 6 and is rich in non-gluten protein.
Ms Dwyer said the seed has a pleasant nutty taste which compliments a broad range of food styles.
The other finalist was Paula Pownall who is a rural woman with a passion to change people’s perception of proteins.
In 2016 Ms Pownall established WA’s first edible insect farm for both human and animal food.
Ms Pownall sees cricket farming as a way to meet production needs of protein foods for a growing global population.
Crickets are over 69 per cent protein and are high in vitamin B12 and folate.
The insect production from hatching to harvest takes just six to eight weeks and also uses minimal water.
Ms Pownall’s project plans to bring methods of insect farming from Canada and the US to train Australians in the future of food.
Overwhelmed by her win, Ms Gordon thanked the award sponsors and said how much of a pleasure it was to attend the function.
“To the other ladies, Sophie, Paula and Carol, it has been a pleasure meeting you ladies and I really think we are all a winner,” Ms Gordon said.
“I am really excited to come and see you girls and what you are doing, also a big thanks to my family.”