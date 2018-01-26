ESPERANCE veterinarian Dr Enoch Bergman has been announced as part of a panel of six eminent Australian beef, dairy and sheep experts who will mentor farmers in a new and unique challenge.

The Multimin Performance Ready Challenge will see each of these industry leaders teamed up with an Australian farmer to provide specialist on-farm mentoring around the use of Multimin trace mineral injections for beef, dairy and sheep.

From Colorado, USA, Mr Bergman has been a practicing vet in Esperance for 14 years.

He has an interest in Bovine Viral Diarrhoea Virus (BVDV) and established Australia’s first commercial laboratory for the diagnosis of animals Persistently Infected with BVDV.

Previously the president of the Australian Cattle Vets, Mr Bergman has sampled thousands of local animals for hundreds of clients attempting to benchmark their animal’s micro mineral status to allow targeted supplementation.

The Multimin Performance Ready Challenge is the latest national marketing campaign from Virbac Australia that will see up to seven Australian farmers receive 12 months free use of Multimin and the chance to share in prizes valued at over $31,000.

Virbac Australia livestock nutrition product manager Dr Jerry Liu said that this was an extraordinary opportunity for farmers to have some of the best animal nutrition and animal health advice on their property.

“Trace minerals are essential elements for healthy sheep and cattle,” Mr Liu said.

“We know that during high demand periods such as joining, weaning and birthing, animals have higher requirements for certain trace minerals.

“Multimin injections are designed as a trace mineral top-up to improve the performance of cattle and sheep when they need it most.

“The vets involved in the Challenge are pivotal to its success - they will play a major role in educating farmers in the use of Multimin to improve animal fertility and health and ultimately the farm’s financial bottom line.”

Mr Liu said that Mr Bergman would offer a wealth of experience and knowledge to the challenge.