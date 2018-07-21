 

Estimates help with harvest preparation

DAVID CAPPER, CBH
21 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Crop estimates supplied to CBH help the co-operative to prepare for the 2018-19 harvest.
THE crop estimates you provide to CBH are the key ingredient to planning optimal services for your sites.

Estimates are the first cog in the supply chain wheel to keeping your paddock-to-port costs down, but our planning is only as good as the information you provide to us.

It’s one of the reasons why we’ve introduced the LoadNet Paddock Planner – to get more granular data from growers to help us plan your sites better.

Traditionally we only collected estimates by variety and hectares, with no real understanding of where the grain is actually coming from.

This leads to CBH making assumptions that have impacted on our harvest service delivery.

This includes inefficient sites, early closure of segregations or sites and growers having to travel further to deliver their grain – and isn’t this something we all want to avoid?

If you agree, then you can play your part by submitting your estimates and updating them if your circumstances change.

We’ll play our part by collating the data for each operational area and plan the sites, storage and services you’ll need.

We’ll share those plans with you at the pre-harvest meetings and ask for your feedback.

Of course, things can change and we’ll need to adjust the plan as new information comes to hand, but ultimately, we rely on your estimates to give you the services you need.

We want to assure you that your estimates are not shared with any marketers, including our own Marketing and Trading team, except where you have given your permission to do so.

Visit our website to find out more or give the Grower Service Centre a call on 1800 199 083 if you need a hand completing your estimates.

Submit your estimates by July 31, 2018 to go into the draw to win an adventure in New Zealand.

Terms and conditions apply, check the website for details.

If you want more information, head to cbh.com.au/cropestimates or if you have a question, please contact our Grower Services Centre on 1800 199 083.

FarmWeekly

