CHANGING production systems, capacity building and herbicide resistance are some of the special areas of interest for WA-based research agronomist Michael Lamond.
Mr Lamond, who was recently appointed to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Regional Panel, said growers were adapting their production systems quite rapidly in response to evolving climatic and market forces, as well as political and social factors.
“Given the long plant breeding pipeline, I’ve also seen how climate variability has challenged breeders, particularly in the way they evaluate new crop varieties for certain environments,” Mr Lamond said.
His interest in crop pre-breeding and breeding stems partly from his long involvement with the GRDC’s National Variety Trials investment – a national program of comparative crop variety testing with standardised trial management, data generation, collection and dissemination.
Mr Lamond contributed to the original review of variety testing across Australia, which led to the establishment of the NVT system, and was on its advisory committee for 11 years.
Improving the capacity and skill base of the grains industry is one of his priorities and he would like to see more young people entering the industry and being mentored by older, experienced professionals.
Based on a small farming property between York and Northam, he works as an independent agronomist providing contract agronomy advice – a role which sees him travelling frequently across Australia to consult with growers.
“Most of my work at the moment is for a generic chemical producer and I provide support to growers who purchase their chemicals,” Mr Lamond said.
He is also involved with the Grain Industry Association of WA, as chairman of its Oilseeds Council and is the lead author of its regular Crop Reports.
Mr Lamond started his career in discovery and innovation related to agricultural systems, including herbicide resistance, herbicide systems with minimum tillage, legume rotations, pasture systems, soil acidity and crop variety evaluation.
Much of this effort related to GRDC investments.
“I then moved into contract research and development (R&D), and over the past several years have run or been a partner in research organisations conducting or managing projects for many of the companies that operate in Australia,” he said.
Mr Lamond said he offered technical skills and broad experience to the GRDC Western Regional Panel, which represented a broad cross-section of the grains industry, including growers, researchers, consultants and advisers.
The GRDC’s regional panel system plays a critical advisory and strategic role in informing GRDC investment partnerships in research, development and extension (RD&E) to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers.
“I see my role on the panel as a way of contributing to the grains industry and I think it will also benefit me personally by providing me with a good overview of the industry,” Mr Lamond said.
“My background means that I’ll be able to talk with growers, both locally and nationally, about their cropping production issues, and really hear and understand from their perspective what they are saying.
Mr Lamond said that, having always worked in the private sector, he had a good understanding of the type of capacity and capability required in order for a research project to achieve realistic outcomes.
“I believe this commercial mindset will be beneficial in helping to ensure growers’ levy funds continue to be invested efficiently,” he said.
Having worked in different aspects of the grains RD&E pipeline, Mr Lamond believes the GRDC’s regional panels system was a good one.
“I can see that information from growers, grower groups and Regional Cropping Solutions Networks (RCSN) groups are fed into the panel, which I think is a really good way of doing things.
“I also think (managing director) Steve Jefferies’ model of investment is spot-on – going to where the skill base is, but also being mindful of building capacity in the regions, including WA.
“I think the GRDC has a good, global view of investment.”
Mr Lamond is one of three new members of the panel.
Along with Rohan Ford, a Binnu grower, and Fiona Gibson, a Mingenew grower and applied economist, he was recently appointed to the panel for a two-year term.
Returning panellists include Dunn Rock grower Peter Roberts (chairman); agronomic and agribusiness advisor Chris Wilkins; Ravensthorpe grower Andy Duncan; Mingenew grower Darrin Lee; Munglinup grower Gemma Walker; Merredin grower Jules Alvaro; and wheat geneticist Greg Rebetzke from CSIRO.