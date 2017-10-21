CHANGING production systems, capacity building and herbicide resistance are some of the special areas of interest for WA-based research agronomist Michael Lamond.

Mr Lamond, who was recently appointed to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Regional Panel, said growers were adapting their production systems quite rapidly in response to evolving climatic and market forces, as well as political and social factors.

“Given the long plant breeding pipeline, I’ve also seen how climate variability has challenged breeders, particularly in the way they evaluate new crop varieties for certain environments,” Mr Lamond said.

His interest in crop pre-breeding and breeding stems partly from his long involvement with the GRDC’s National Variety Trials investment – a national program of comparative crop variety testing with standardised trial management, data generation, collection and dissemination.

Mr Lamond contributed to the original review of variety testing across Australia, which led to the establishment of the NVT system, and was on its advisory committee for 11 years.

Improving the capacity and skill base of the grains industry is one of his priorities and he would like to see more young people entering the industry and being mentored by older, experienced professionals.

Based on a small farming property between York and Northam, he works as an independent agronomist providing contract agronomy advice – a role which sees him travelling frequently across Australia to consult with growers.

“Most of my work at the moment is for a generic chemical producer and I provide support to growers who purchase their chemicals,” Mr Lamond said.

He is also involved with the Grain Industry Association of WA, as chairman of its Oilseeds Council and is the lead author of its regular Crop Reports.

Mr Lamond started his career in discovery and innovation related to agricultural systems, including herbicide resistance, herbicide systems with minimum tillage, legume rotations, pasture systems, soil acidity and crop variety evaluation.