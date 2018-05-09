AS unappetising as it may sound, fake meat is here and the beef industry has to get it’s ducks in line.

That will mean gathering scientific evidence, looking for the opportunities that present and lobbying hard for fair labelling.

This has been the common message from speakers from all over the world at Beef Australia, in Rockhampton, where alternative protein - both laboratory-made and plant-based - was the hot topic.

With Impossible Burger’s plant-based products now on the menu in Texas, United States cattleman Colin Woodall’s take on the issue was keenly sought.

Mr Woodall is the senior vice president of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Washington, and says a key agenda for his organisation at the moment is preventing their government from allowing these products to be called beef.

“If you’ve ever had an Impossible burger, you’ll know it’s impossible to get the taste out of your mouth - it’s that terrible,” Mr Woodall said.

“But we have to take this seriously. There is going to be a market for it and we have to be prepared for it because it will displace beef in some areas.

“At the same time we have to be careful we don’t completely poo poo the process and the product. Keep in mind we all like innovation and technology but we have to be clear it has to be regulated and they can’t call it beef.”

Rabobank senior analyst animal protein in the United States Don Close, speaking at a packed industry breakfast hosted by the big agribusiness bank, seconded that.

“I am absolutely a solid supporter of beef association’s mandates that those products be labelled for what they are and not labelled as animal protein or meat,” he said.

“We learned a lesson with milk labelling - that cow is already outside the barn. We can’t put that toothpaste back in the tube,” he said.

“But meat now has the opportunity to learn at the dairy people’s expense.”

Mr Close said fake meat did have a place in the future but he believed it’s inventors had the wrong target market in mind.