EARLIER this year Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) launched a new Student Membership and Mentoring Program in partnership with the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.

The program aims to support the youth and the future of the agricultural industry by providing better links between farmers and agricultural students.

As part of this, an agricultural careers information session was held at the college last week, introducing students to key speakers from SCF who spoke about the wide range of agricultural career paths open to young people.

Principal Kevin Osborne said the initiative would create more connections between farmers and agriculture students and would hopefully lead to more young people considering a career in agriculture.

“This first session is aimed specifically at our year 11 ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) students planning to enter the agriculture area and thinking of attending university,” Mr Osborne said.

“Future plans for the project include extending the student membership to other local schools with an agriculture focus and conducting on-farm trials and demonstrations with the students.

SCF has also set up two scholarships, worth $1000 each, which will be presented at the college’s graduation ceremony in November.

SCF is a farmer-led organisation involving more than 85 farm businesses, representing more than 250 farmers and their families.

Collectively it manages 400,000 hectares, from Frankland to Wellstead and the Stirling Ranges to the coast.

It focuses on research and development and looks to the future as it develops a partnership with the Denmark college.