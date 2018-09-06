A TOTAL of 14 Synergy Consulting customers headed to Kununurra recently to see first-hand the Ord River irrigation scheme and what it has to offer.

The agronomy tour was a chance for Synergy Consulting clients to have a look at something different and was on the back of previous tours to Victoria and South Australia.

Synergy Consulting’s David Pfeiffer said the trip was a lot of fun for the participants.

“It was a different environment,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Different challenges always provide the opportunity to listen and learn and when it comes to agriculture many principles remain the same.”

On the six-day trip the group had a look at sandalwood production, Pacific Seed Farms seed bulking, watermelon and pumpkin production at Ceres Farms, chia production at Bothkamp Farms, the first crop of cotton to be harvested this season, a tour through Ordco to learn about the merchandise supply side of the Ord Valley and a look at the aquaculture sector with barramundi fishing.

“It was good to visit somewhere different to the traditional broadacre agriculture that all the participants partake in back home,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Listening and learning how other people deal with issues is always beneficial.

“Not only this, but meeting and spending time with other Synergy clients from within the Wheatbelt creates new contacts and networking opportunities.”

Mr Pfeiffer said another trip was planned for 2019.