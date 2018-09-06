 

Farm tour takes in Ord River operations

RACHEL CLARKE
06 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Cotton harvesting at Ord Valley, where the group had the chance to experience a different type of header set up.
Cotton harvesting at Ord Valley, where the group had the chance to experience a different type of header set up.

A TOTAL of 14 Synergy Consulting customers headed to Kununurra recently to see first-hand the Ord River irrigation scheme and what it has to offer.

The agronomy tour was a chance for Synergy Consulting clients to have a look at something different and was on the back of previous tours to Victoria and South Australia.

Synergy Consulting’s David Pfeiffer said the trip was a lot of fun for the participants.

“It was a different environment,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Different challenges always provide the opportunity to listen and learn and when it comes to agriculture many principles remain the same.”

On the six-day trip the group had a look at sandalwood production, Pacific Seed Farms seed bulking, watermelon and pumpkin production at Ceres Farms, chia production at Bothkamp Farms, the first crop of cotton to be harvested this season, a tour through Ordco to learn about the merchandise supply side of the Ord Valley and a look at the aquaculture sector with barramundi fishing.

“It was good to visit somewhere different to the traditional broadacre agriculture that all the participants partake in back home,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Listening and learning how other people deal with issues is always beneficial.

“Not only this, but meeting and spending time with other Synergy clients from within the Wheatbelt creates new contacts and networking opportunities.”

Mr Pfeiffer said another trip was planned for 2019.

FarmOnline

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables