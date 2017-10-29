GREAT Southern farmers have responded positively to the prospect of a ‘corporate style’ grains and sheep co-operative being established to develop projects in the region.

Value-adding opportunities flowing from creation of a Great Southern farmers’ co-operative, including regional prime lamb feedlot and feed mill projects being investigated with State and Federal funds, were discussed with 46 farmers at meetings last week.

Low-key meetings at Jerramungup, South Stirlings, Cranbrook and Mt Barker were organised by the Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group to seek farmers’ views on how a co-operative could benefit them.

The meetings backed up results of a survey of about 50 farmers by the SCF.

SCF chief executive officer Dr Christine Kershaw said the response to the prospect of a value-adding local co-operative had been “very positive, with no negative feedback so far”.

But Dr Kershaw acknowledged only people interested in the concept of a regional farmers’ co-operative would have attended the meetings.

She said the meetings to gauge interest were deliberately kept low key because the co-operative had “not finished crunching the numbers” on its prospective lamb feedlot and feed mill projects.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, SCF was awarded $495,000 in August from Royalties for Regions Grower Group Grants by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development for an 18-month investigation into the feasibility of establishing a farmer-owned feed mill.

A further $140,000 was awarded from the Federal government’s Farm Co-operatives and Collaboration Pilot Program for a six-month investigation into feasibility of establishing a farmer-owned prime lamb feedlot.

Because of the tighter funding timeline, SCF was concentrating on the feasibility study for a lamb feedlot first and hoped to have that report completed before Christmas, Dr Kershaw said.

A workshop with existing feedlot operators would be held on Wednesday, November 8 to test the operating costs and other “assumptions” in the feasibility study.