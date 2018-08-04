CURRENT and future issues in agriculture and the technology affecting the value and production of agriculture in WA were highlighted at The University of WA’s (UWA) industry forum last Thursday.

A total of 220 industry professionals attended the forum, including CSIRO Digiscape Future Science Platform leader Andrew Moore.

Dr Moore presented to the audience the idea of agricultural decision-making and the fourth industrial revolution.

“Humans have lived through three industrial revolutions so far,” Dr Moore said.

The first one starting in the late 1700s in cotton and textiles.

The second revolution was in the 1870s and was driven by steamships, railway lines and steel production.

The third industrial revolution was in the 1960s and was driven by computerisation and automation.

Dr Moore explained that each of the industrial revolutions affected agriculture in fundamental ways.

“We expect the fourth industrial revolution to be the confluence of a set of technologies, including the internet of things, big data, cheap sensors, 3D printing and new bio-technologies, such as gene editing,” he said.

“Those technologies together will transform not just production but the social and economic context within which production systems happen.”

Dr Moore said these technologies would result in greater levels of automation, including in the agricultural sector.

“Another change from the fourth industrial revolution will be the providers of goods and services who will be able to tailor those goods and services closer to the needs and desires of individuals,” he said.

“The last consequence will be all kinds of processes including social and economic, which will be able to introduce greater levels of connectivity between people.”

Dr Moore said social media was a classic example of how connectivity between people had risen.

“My thesis is that these changes will apply to agriculture, just as much as to every other part of the economy,” he said.