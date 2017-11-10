THIS year’s global farm chemical industry mega-mergers will create companies which are too big to drive the sort of innovation farmers need, says a European panel of specialists on health, nutrition, rural livelihood and the environment.

Dominant agribusiness firms have become too big to feed humanity sustainably and to operate on equitable terms with other food system players, according to the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food) in Belgium.

The organisation, established two years ago with an independent membership of experts in agriculture and community sustainability, predicts mergers between Dow and Dupont, Bayer and Monsanto and ChemChina’s acquisition of chemistry and seed giant, Syngenta, will push farmers’ costs up.

Food will eventually become more expensive to buy, said Canadian and lead author of a report just launched by IPES-Food, Pat Mooney.

“If the deals on the table go ahead, three firms will control more than 60 per cent of global seed and pesticide markets,” Mr Mooney said.

IPES-Food also highlighted powerful global consolidation activity in the livestock genetics, farm machinery and food processing sectors.

In a letter to the European Commission, the expert panel called for urgent scrutiny of the $86 billion Bayer takeover of United States seed and chemical technology rival Monsanto merger.

Its report pointed to latest agribusiness trends to identify “unprecedented levels of market concentration” in the agri-food sector.

Notably, in the pig and poultry sector, three companies suppy more than 90pc of the breeding stock for broilers, layer hens, turkeys and pigs.

Five companies account for more than half of the farm machinery market.

Machinery conglomerates were also moving towards ownership of big data and artificial intelligence.

However, major agribusinesses argue the mega-merger critics are oversimplifying their negative claims, ignoring a key factor driving the amalgamations – the massive cost of developing and releasing new products.