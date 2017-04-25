PRIVATE label $1-a-litre retail milk and supermarket chain power have hurt farmgate pricing, WA dairy farmers believe.

They also believe “step-down” price reductions imposed by major Eastern States dairy processors Murray Goulburn and Fonterra on their milk suppliers last year had “flow-on” effects on WA’s dairy industry.

These were some of the concerns WA dairy farmers raised with commissioner Mick Keogh at an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) dairy inquiry farmer forum at Bunbury.

The ACCC last week published on its website a summary of issues raised at that March 16 forum.

WA dairy farmers’ relative lack of negotiating power with the three major processors on price, practical difficulties in trying to move from one processor to another and a lack of clarity of ACCC collective bargaining processes, were also raised as issues by farmers.

“Low retail prices of all dairy products, and the pressure this places on the farmgate price, was a prominent concern raised at the forum,” the summary said.

“Farmers consider that despite a spike in sales of branded products during promotions, low-price generic products are the bigger seller,” it said.

Statistics from Dairy Australia’s 2016 Dairy Industry In Focus report indicate dairy farmers’ intuition is right.

According to the statistics, branded dairy product sales comprised 45 per cent of total dairy sales across Australia in 2015-16 while private label – mainly Coles’ and Woolworths’ own brands – comprised 55pc.

The sales ratio between branded and private label has remained the same over the past three financial years. despite a steady 2.8pc growth in total dairy product sales, the statistics showed.

“Farmers perceive that processors lack bargaining power relative to supermarkets – their main domestic sales channel – and that this has negative effects further down the supply chain,” the ACCC said.

As well, the voluntary Food and Grocery Code “intended to govern certain conduct” by grocery retailers and wholesalers in their dealings with suppliers, was seen by some as “ineffective”.