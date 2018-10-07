HAVE you ever tried crickets as a valuable source of protein?

Well now you can thanks to WA business Grubs Up.

With 69 per cent of protein per 100 grams, crickets are highly nutritious compared to beef which produces around 24-27pc per 100g.

Insects are high in folate, iron, vitamin B12 and they have all nine essential amino acids.

They are also high in omega 3 and omega 6 and are quite a sustainable food source, according to Grubs Up entrepreneur Paula Pownall.

Ms Pownall completed an agribusiness degree at Muresk in 2011, then worked on mosquito management with the City of Mandurah for four years.

“After four years I felt burnt out and I went on maternity leave,” Ms Pownall said.

“After coming back from maternity leave I didn’t feel like I was worth anything at work and it was a struggle to have a young sick child and full-time work, be a mum, have a family and have a property.

“I had a gut feeling that I wanted to explore the idea of insect farming, but I didn’t have the confidence to talk to anyone about it.

“But I did know one thing – I was worth more than going to work full-time and not feeling any good about it.”

Ms Pownall said she did what more people should do.

“I threw in the job and had no income,” she laughed.

A few months later, in 2016, the Waroona bush fires impacted a lot of area around her property.

“We were lucky the airfield is close to the farm and I spent three weeks of the bush fires loading water bombers,” she said.

“After three weeks and watching parts of Waroona burn, farmland burn and Yarloop burn down, I decided that life couldn’t get any worse but there are a lot of people worse off than myself, so let’s start talking about insect farming.”

On her small property, 1.5 acres (0.6 hectares) Ms Pownall questioned what type of farming she could run successfully.

“Well I can farm insects,” she said.

“The advice given to me was to just start and if you kill a million insects well then you have learnt something.