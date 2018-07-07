HE describes himself as an “elderly gentleman” who suffers “elder bashing” from his son.

And who wouldn’t believe Moylan Grain Silos managing director Mike Moylan?

The larrikin grin dissipates his comments but there remains some intrigue with “elder bashing”, a reference to his son, managing director-in-waiting Corey.

Succession isn’t yet complete but it definitely is a work in progress and Mike jokingly hints his son is giving him a hard time.

In truth, there is a bit of a proud dad knowing the company is in good hands as the father-son combination continues to provide old-fashioned, face-to-face contact with customers.

It’s another family business that has stood the test of time against ‘’bureaucrats, politicians and bad seasons”.

Mike finds it easy, even with an ageing mind, to remember when he started the company, because Corey was born that January, “so that would make it 1972”.

It’s actually ironic that there’s a play on age, because Mike is an active racing and rally driver, which provides a big hint as to why he started manufacturing AC Cobra replica racing cars (see breakout story).

Mike was born in England and schooled mainly in WA, where he became an apprentice plumber, achieving his plumber’s licence under the tutelage of then Merredin plumber and silo and water tank maker John Walker.

“l spent seven years there then moved to Kellerberrin where my family was and worked a bit with the Public Works Department before I got a contract with John to build water tanks,” Mike said.

“That led to me starting to build my own along with grain silos.

“In those days, water tanks were used as grain silos.

“You just cut a hole on top to put the grain in and cut two holes at the bottom with sliding doors, to bag off.

“Generally a 20 foot (six metre) auger would do the trick and the resultant bags were used to feed the combines until the Cole five-in-one bin came on the market.”

During this time the State boasted 22 silo/water tank manufacturers, each plying the trade in their local areas.