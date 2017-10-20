 

Feds chip in with extra research funding

20 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Federal government has announced an additional $18 million in funding for the Centre for Crop and Disease Management at Curtin University.
The Federal government has announced an additional $18 million in funding for the Centre for Crop and Disease Management at Curtin University.

CURTIN University’s Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) will receive an extra $18 million in Federal government funding over the next three years to better support crop production and productivity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce made the announcement on Monday to mark World Food Day.

The funding will be made through the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), with $6 million each year going to the CCDM each year until 2022.

Mr Joyce said the agricultural sector had a crucial role to play in national and global food security, with world food demand set to rise by 75 per cent by 2050 from 2007 levels.

“There has never been a more crucial time to back crop research, which is one reason the GRDC is committing an additional $6m each year to 2022 to the CCDM to ensure Australian crops reach their full yield potential,” Mr Joyce said.

“This funding will allow the centre to continue its work for improved crop production and productivity through research excellence in fungicide resistance, molecular genetics and farming systems.

“In the next 50 years, the world will have to produce as much food as has ever been produced in the history of humanity.

“Food and water security with access to safe, high-quality, clean and green produce is now emerging as the cornerstone of well-being and prosperity in the modern global economy.”

Mr Joyce said in 2016-17 the gross value of Australia’s farm production reached $63.7 billion, with total farm exports topping $48.8b, along with $1.4b in fishery exports.

“Australia continues to export more than three quarters of the food and fibre we produce,” Mr Joyce said.

“With the full support of the Coalition Government, our innovative farmers are doing their bit to ensure rising consumer demands at home and abroad can be met.

“The task ahead is to continue support for Australian farmers as they not only contribute to the well-being and prosperity of all Australians, but equally benefit the lives of millions of people across the world, putting food on their tables and clothes on their backs.”

The CCDM was launched in 2014 and is co-supported by Curtin University and GRDC, with an initial $100m investment over five years to research fungicide resistance, molecular genetics and farming systems and agronomy.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
For a Real CVT, go to "Power Transmission Engineering April 2013" and click on the first two
light grey arrow
Artfully played by Curtin. Run the campus down over a decade, walk away saying it costs too
light grey arrow
To ‘replace’ a relevant, top-quality, recognised tertiary qualification in agriculture in a
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables