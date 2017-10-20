CURTIN University’s Centre for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) will receive an extra $18 million in Federal government funding over the next three years to better support crop production and productivity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources Barnaby Joyce made the announcement on Monday to mark World Food Day.

The funding will be made through the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), with $6 million each year going to the CCDM each year until 2022.

Mr Joyce said the agricultural sector had a crucial role to play in national and global food security, with world food demand set to rise by 75 per cent by 2050 from 2007 levels.

“There has never been a more crucial time to back crop research, which is one reason the GRDC is committing an additional $6m each year to 2022 to the CCDM to ensure Australian crops reach their full yield potential,” Mr Joyce said.

“This funding will allow the centre to continue its work for improved crop production and productivity through research excellence in fungicide resistance, molecular genetics and farming systems.

“In the next 50 years, the world will have to produce as much food as has ever been produced in the history of humanity.

“Food and water security with access to safe, high-quality, clean and green produce is now emerging as the cornerstone of well-being and prosperity in the modern global economy.”

Mr Joyce said in 2016-17 the gross value of Australia’s farm production reached $63.7 billion, with total farm exports topping $48.8b, along with $1.4b in fishery exports.

“Australia continues to export more than three quarters of the food and fibre we produce,” Mr Joyce said.

“With the full support of the Coalition Government, our innovative farmers are doing their bit to ensure rising consumer demands at home and abroad can be met.

“The task ahead is to continue support for Australian farmers as they not only contribute to the well-being and prosperity of all Australians, but equally benefit the lives of millions of people across the world, putting food on their tables and clothes on their backs.”

The CCDM was launched in 2014 and is co-supported by Curtin University and GRDC, with an initial $100m investment over five years to research fungicide resistance, molecular genetics and farming systems and agronomy.