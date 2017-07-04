What did some of the stakeholders have to say after attending the Bushfire Mitigation Summit held in Mandurah recently.

Association of Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades of WA president Dave Gossage.

Mr Gossage said all stakeholders at the summit worked co-operatively to discuss major issues surrounding bushfire mitigation, but there was no clear outcomes.

“I’d say it was a very calm atmosphere on the day but there was certainly a number of people that came to me as they left and said they came in confused and were leaving even more confused.

“One thing that was very clear is there needs to be clear separation between the State agency and the bushfire service as such, because it’s just failing WA repeatedly and the culture is so entrenched that the volunteers don’t have a meaningful voice anymore.

Mr Gossage said he would meet with Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan in the coming weeks.

“We met with the minister when he first came into power about mitigation but we said to him we need to come back to you to talk about the rural fire service side of things, so we need to do that still.

“What we need to do is to look at the Ferguson report, people are done to death with these inquiries over the past decade.

“The message that I heard yet again was we don’t need any more consultation or summits.

“We need action in the context of building community capacity, we can drag things out for years having summits and more consultation – all that does is water down the very good recommendations of things that need to happen.

Mr Gossage said he did not believe a rural fire service would complicate communication between agencies or create more red tape.

“A lot of people think there’s more bureaucracy but there’s actually not because all of the functions that DFES are currently doing in the bushfire space now, they won’t be doing under the new structure, so a lot of their functions that they’re doing now they won’t have to do anymore so those jobs can disappear.”