 

Feedlots look to genomics for changes

SHAN GOODWIN
12 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE use of cutting-edge DNA technology – genomics – in evaluations of how an animal will breed has the potential to deliver significant efficiencies to the lotfeeding game.

Data partnerships and sending the correct signals should be foremost on the feedlot operator’s mind right now in order to ensure the genetic opportunities are fully realised.

That’s how leading genetics scientist Dr Rob Banks sees things.

He said genomics would change things in a big way for feedlots.

“I can’t see that anyone will be feeding cattle in three years time that have not been screened using genomics, be it at the feedlot entry or at weaning stage,” Dr Banks said.

“There is real scope for making a difference to the profitability of the lotfeeding chain.”

Everything that was possible in the future depended on having good data, according to Dr Banks, who heads up the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit (AGBU) at Armidale, New South Wales.

“We can not evaluate cattle for anything without good data for that trait on a reasonable number of animals,” he said.

“The data that comes from the feedlot and processing sector is really valuable to anyone serious about breeding cattle for the future.

“We are increasingly likely to see operators in the feedlot sector entering into relationships with individual breeders, or even whole breeds, to collect high quality, well-structured performance data.”

The signals that go back to the producer, and through them to the stud breeders, will be just as important.

“Funnily enough, if stud breeders don’t get a price signal for marbling they don’t breed for it,” Dr Banks said.

“The better the signals you can send in the contracts you set up and in your trading, the faster you will get better cattle to feed.

“The way you buy cattle now will determine the sort of cattle you will be getting five, 10, 15 years out.”

Dr Banks said the idea was to cull out the low-profit cattle.

To demonstrate the dollar value value stemming from the differences in genetics occurring right now, he has modelled a typical cross-section of cattle in a feedlot.

Assuming a turn-off carcase weight of 300 kilograms, on feed for 100 days at a cost of $300 per tonne, a carcase price of $5.60/kg and marble score worth 50 cents a kilogram, Dr Banks grouped the cattle into four quarters based on whether they were above or below average for three key traits - growth rate, marbling and feed efficiency.

The split showed nearly a $400/head profit per animal due to the differences in genetics.

Dr Banks said that range would exist in any mob being feed, simply because we know the genetic variation that exists for these traits.

“The key point is there are genetic differences in the cattle you are feeding and they are worth a lot of money,” Dr Banks said.

There are two things in that to respond to: Can the overall performance of all the cattle being fed be lifted or can the bottom 25 per cent be removed?

That’s where genomics comes into play.

The technology exists to screen cattle in order to sift out the poor performers from a feedlot perspective.

Dr Banks said genomic tests had been around for a number of years but were now becoming far more powerful.

He said breedplan systems in Australia were now switching over to what was known as single step – a genomic method of analysis that uses DNA.

“The key thing is it means you can take a hair sample at any age, get the genotype read and access the EBVs for that animal,” Dr Banks said.

“That means you can talk to your suppliers about screening cattle long before they come anywhere near your yard.”

While carcase weight, marbling and feed efficiency were three key traits, clearly there are other things affecting profitability in a feedlot.

Immunity, bovine respiratory disease, coat and temperament could all be assessed genomically if the data is there.

Dr Banks said there had been substantial genetic change in Australian cattle in the past three decades.

As an example, he said since 1985, Angus cattle had became genetically superior to the tune of about 75 kilograms liveweight at the same age.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables