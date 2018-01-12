THE use of cutting-edge DNA technology – genomics – in evaluations of how an animal will breed has the potential to deliver significant efficiencies to the lotfeeding game.

Data partnerships and sending the correct signals should be foremost on the feedlot operator’s mind right now in order to ensure the genetic opportunities are fully realised.

That’s how leading genetics scientist Dr Rob Banks sees things.

He said genomics would change things in a big way for feedlots.

“I can’t see that anyone will be feeding cattle in three years time that have not been screened using genomics, be it at the feedlot entry or at weaning stage,” Dr Banks said.

“There is real scope for making a difference to the profitability of the lotfeeding chain.”

Everything that was possible in the future depended on having good data, according to Dr Banks, who heads up the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit (AGBU) at Armidale, New South Wales.

“We can not evaluate cattle for anything without good data for that trait on a reasonable number of animals,” he said.

“The data that comes from the feedlot and processing sector is really valuable to anyone serious about breeding cattle for the future.

“We are increasingly likely to see operators in the feedlot sector entering into relationships with individual breeders, or even whole breeds, to collect high quality, well-structured performance data.”

The signals that go back to the producer, and through them to the stud breeders, will be just as important.

“Funnily enough, if stud breeders don’t get a price signal for marbling they don’t breed for it,” Dr Banks said.

“The better the signals you can send in the contracts you set up and in your trading, the faster you will get better cattle to feed.

“The way you buy cattle now will determine the sort of cattle you will be getting five, 10, 15 years out.”

Dr Banks said the idea was to cull out the low-profit cattle.

To demonstrate the dollar value value stemming from the differences in genetics occurring right now, he has modelled a typical cross-section of cattle in a feedlot.