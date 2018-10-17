ESTABLISHING positive relationships between recreational shooters and landowners has not been an easy thing but one keen hunter has managed to prove the value in it for both parties when it is done right.

Pinjarra hunter Tristan Barker, who works shift work for Alcoa, has been trying to change the negative perception of shooters by working on cattle properties near Waroona to trap feral pigs which have been damaging pastures.

He said since the Waroona-Yarloop fire in 2016, which burnt more than 69,000 hectares over 17 days, feral pigs have come out of the denser bush land and swamps into the more open areas.

“After the Waroona fires the habitat was destroyed and so pigs came out to where they can feed,” Mr Barker said.

“Almost straight after the fires we saw pigs through here.

“We don’t know how they survived the fire but they did and now they have been spotted not far from the Waroona town site.”

Last week Mr Barker trapped seven small pigs, which was followed up by a further three in a separate trap on the weekend.

He said in the past 18 months, along with his small team of helpers, he has managed to trap and dispose of 148 feral pigs.

“This year so far we have trapped 40,” Mr Barker said.

“And that’s only in a small 800 acre band of scrub and farm land.”

Having had great success in the area some local cattle producers and leaseholders have found him a valuable resource to preserve the native vegetation as well as the clover and grasses for cattle feed.

“Some areas of pasture had been rendered unusable due to pig destruction,” he said.

“These areas are now recovering.”

Mr Barker said his work on the land was a free service in order to catch and slaughter the pigs for personal consumption – making sausages, pork cuts and roasts.

“They are generally pretty healthy,” he said.

“If there are any that have any issues or are too old for consumption, we dispose of, or give away to the local zoo to feed the animals.”

While on the property he ensures to watch out for any signs of unusual traffic, as some properties have struggled to control unauthorised entries – with some hunters letting pigs loose in the area for their own sport.