ESTABLISHING positive relationships between recreational shooters and landowners has not been an easy thing but one keen hunter has managed to prove the value in it for both parties when it is done right.
Pinjarra hunter Tristan Barker, who works shift work for Alcoa, has been trying to change the negative perception of shooters by working on cattle properties near Waroona to trap feral pigs which have been damaging pastures.
He said since the Waroona-Yarloop fire in 2016, which burnt more than 69,000 hectares over 17 days, feral pigs have come out of the denser bush land and swamps into the more open areas.
“After the Waroona fires the habitat was destroyed and so pigs came out to where they can feed,” Mr Barker said.
“Almost straight after the fires we saw pigs through here.
“We don’t know how they survived the fire but they did and now they have been spotted not far from the Waroona town site.”
Last week Mr Barker trapped seven small pigs, which was followed up by a further three in a separate trap on the weekend.
He said in the past 18 months, along with his small team of helpers, he has managed to trap and dispose of 148 feral pigs.
“This year so far we have trapped 40,” Mr Barker said.
“And that’s only in a small 800 acre band of scrub and farm land.”
Having had great success in the area some local cattle producers and leaseholders have found him a valuable resource to preserve the native vegetation as well as the clover and grasses for cattle feed.
“Some areas of pasture had been rendered unusable due to pig destruction,” he said.
“These areas are now recovering.”
Mr Barker said his work on the land was a free service in order to catch and slaughter the pigs for personal consumption – making sausages, pork cuts and roasts.
“They are generally pretty healthy,” he said.
“If there are any that have any issues or are too old for consumption, we dispose of, or give away to the local zoo to feed the animals.”
While on the property he ensures to watch out for any signs of unusual traffic, as some properties have struggled to control unauthorised entries – with some hunters letting pigs loose in the area for their own sport.
“We are a bit of a rural watch for the landowner, as we can be at a property at any hour checking traps,” Mr Barker said.
“We keep an eye out for the property owners and let them know if we see any problems – like trees down on fences, stock or water issues, or visitors to the property.
“That helps to build trust between us which is valuable to us, and we become an asset to the farmer.”
Mr Barker has had trouble in the past with trespassers stealing his traps and cameras, so has made much heavier traps that can’t be moved so easily.
The traps need to be monitored everyday, which can be costly and time consuming, but for all concerned, necessary especially when busy working.
“In the summer they need to be monitored twice a day to ensure animals are not unduly stressed,” he said.
“If we catch anything that we can’t dispose of straight away, because there are to many of them or we don’t have the time, we have a water trough and we leave some feed to keep them content until we return.”
One of Mr Barker’s team is Graeme ‘Gee Bee’ Baker – a retired butcher/ slaughterman who helps slaughter the animals and has passed on his knowledge to the team.
Mr Baker was an army butcher before working on farms at Carnamah and Koorda.
Others join the team when they get time away from work.
Mr Barker also services the Wheatbelt staying on farms to shoot foxes, emus and kangaroos if they are under permit.
He said the farmer would put him up in accommodation – that he can use whenever he wants – and he usually shoots up to 15 foxes on a weekend.
“On the farms where foxes have not been controlled we can get up to 30-40 on a weekend,” he said.
Mr Barker said feral pest control was important to preserve the native vegetation and wildlife, as well as vulnerable livestock and pasture.
He said responsible hunters could be a valuable resource for farmers who don’t have the time or means to control foxes and pigs on their properties.
“It is the responsibility of the property owner to control these pests but if they don’t have the time or resources, then we would hope that they would call on responsible hunters to assist,” Mr Barker said.
“It is a ‘win-win’ for the farmer, the environment and it is something that we enjoy doing.”