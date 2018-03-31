A WELL-advanced Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser project in the Little Sandy Desert will be assessed for sodium chloride (NaCl) salt production as a by-product.

Kalium Lakes Limited (KLL), which hopes to begin producing three SoP fertiliser products early next year at its Beyondie project based on a chain of salt lakes 160 kilometres south east of Newman, has signed a letter of intent with WA Salt Koolyanobbing.

The agreement to evaluate possible NaCl production as a by-product of SoP production, is similar to an agreement KLL has with another company to investigate the recovery of high-purity hydrated magnesium carbonate (HMC) from residual brines in evaporation ponds at Beyondie.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, EcoMag Ltd has successfully produced 99.5 per cent pure HMC at its Karratha facility with overall magnesium recovery exceeding 95pc from a brine feedstock, with magnesium content of 8 to 9pc supplied by KLL from Beyondie.

WA Salt Koolyanobbing is part of the WA Salt Group and mines NaCl at Lake Deborah, north of Southern Cross, producing a range of food grade salts, specialised industrial and swimming pool salts and filter materials at its North Coogee salt refinery.

Commercial recovery of both NaCl and HMC at Beyondie will further improve the potential revenue stream from the project, KLL said last week in notifying the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of its agreement with WA Salt, but is not critical to the project.

KLL is due to complete a final feasibility study for its Beyondie SoP project in the third quarter this year.

It then plans to ramp up the pumping of brine from beneath the salt lakes and trial harvesting of mixed salts, including NaCl and HMC, precipitated sequentially at its large-scale gravity-flow evaporation ponds, to full-scale production of either 75,000 or 150,000 tonnes of SoP a year, depending on whether a staged commercial start-up is decided on.

Last week KLL told the ASX salt harvest testing so far on its plastic-lined evaporation ponds built adjacent to the lakes had indicated deposition of a 100-150 millimetre protective salt layer on the bottom of the ponds was necessary to protect pond liners during harvest operations.