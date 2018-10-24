 

Fish oil an option for wild dog control

AIDAN SMITH
24 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

FISH oil has been singled out as a possibility to help increase dried meat bait uptake by wild dogs across WA pastoral regions, according to results published by Murdoch University.

The university has released the findings of an 18-month study conducted in WA’s pastoral lands, which was funded through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD) Boosting Biosecurity Defences program to improve knowledge around the impact of wild dog control measures and help inform management decisions.

Wild dogs, which include free-living domestic dogs, dingoes or hybrids, cause an estimated $89 million in damage to cattle, sheep and goat production in Australia every year.

University lecturer and DPIRD research officer Tracey Kreplins, who led the study, said the research team examined take-up of standard dried meat baits and those laced with fish oil lures.

Researchers found a low proportion of baits were taken by wild dogs, however the project findings suggested ways to increase uptake, such as through the use of novel lures such as fish oil.

Camera traps were used at two pastoral properties in the southern rangelands to monitor hundreds of baits during 2016 to 2017.

The baits were deployed during the biannual baiting programs which form part of co-ordinated regional control activities by Recognised Biosecurity Groups.

“The overall aim of wild dog control programs is to reduce the number of sheep, cattle and goats killed or injured on farms and pastoral stations,” Dr Kreplins said.

Ground baiting is a key tool used to control wild dogs, in addition to trapping, shooting, fencing, licensed pest management technicians and canid pest ejectors.

“Of the 337 baits with a known outcome, we recorded only four instances where a wild dog took a monitored bait,” she said.

“All of these were by a wild dog less than one year old and three of these baits were covered with a fish oil lure.

“While being constrained by sample size, what this research demonstrates is that increasing the novelty of the bait may increase bait uptake by wild dogs.”

Dr Kreplins said the control programs experienced non-target interference – including goannas, ravens and feral cats which took the baits before the wild dogs.

Native animals have a high natural tolerance to the 1080 toxin and are not susceptible to the level of toxin used in these baits.

“Targeting baiting during peak periods of wild dog activity and low periods of non-target activity is also likely to increase the number of baits taken by wild dogs,” she said.

Alternating between bait types could also serve to increase their attractiveness to dogs.

Dr Kreplins said the control of wild dogs required multiple approaches to increase effectiveness and increasing understanding of the behaviour of these animals could improve management productivity for pastoralists.

She said Recognised Biosecurity Groups were a big part of this study and would continue to be a part of ongoing wild dog research.

In an online nationwide survey the university conducted in 2017, it found that from 195 landholder respondents, 96 per cent had experienced a negative impact from wild dogs and or foxes.

The vast majority of respondents had livestock and said that the loss of livestock was “identified as a major consideration for landholders participating in control measures, principally via shooting and baiting”.

Doggers and fencing were also considered effective management options.

The survey showed that 89pc of respondents “believe that more action needs to be taken to manage wild canids, but identify time and financial constraints as well as a lack of co-ordinated community action and incentives as major hurdles to participation”.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables