FISH oil has been singled out as a possibility to help increase dried meat bait uptake by wild dogs across WA pastoral regions, according to results published by Murdoch University.

The university has released the findings of an 18-month study conducted in WA’s pastoral lands, which was funded through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD) Boosting Biosecurity Defences program to improve knowledge around the impact of wild dog control measures and help inform management decisions.

Wild dogs, which include free-living domestic dogs, dingoes or hybrids, cause an estimated $89 million in damage to cattle, sheep and goat production in Australia every year.

University lecturer and DPIRD research officer Tracey Kreplins, who led the study, said the research team examined take-up of standard dried meat baits and those laced with fish oil lures.

Researchers found a low proportion of baits were taken by wild dogs, however the project findings suggested ways to increase uptake, such as through the use of novel lures such as fish oil.

Camera traps were used at two pastoral properties in the southern rangelands to monitor hundreds of baits during 2016 to 2017.

The baits were deployed during the biannual baiting programs which form part of co-ordinated regional control activities by Recognised Biosecurity Groups.

“The overall aim of wild dog control programs is to reduce the number of sheep, cattle and goats killed or injured on farms and pastoral stations,” Dr Kreplins said.

Ground baiting is a key tool used to control wild dogs, in addition to trapping, shooting, fencing, licensed pest management technicians and canid pest ejectors.

“Of the 337 baits with a known outcome, we recorded only four instances where a wild dog took a monitored bait,” she said.

“All of these were by a wild dog less than one year old and three of these baits were covered with a fish oil lure.

“While being constrained by sample size, what this research demonstrates is that increasing the novelty of the bait may increase bait uptake by wild dogs.”