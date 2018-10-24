FISH oil has been singled out as a possibility to help increase dried meat bait uptake by wild dogs across WA pastoral regions, according to results published by Murdoch University.
The university has released the findings of an 18-month study conducted in WA’s pastoral lands, which was funded through the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s (DPIRD) Boosting Biosecurity Defences program to improve knowledge around the impact of wild dog control measures and help inform management decisions.
Wild dogs, which include free-living domestic dogs, dingoes or hybrids, cause an estimated $89 million in damage to cattle, sheep and goat production in Australia every year.
University lecturer and DPIRD research officer Tracey Kreplins, who led the study, said the research team examined take-up of standard dried meat baits and those laced with fish oil lures.
Researchers found a low proportion of baits were taken by wild dogs, however the project findings suggested ways to increase uptake, such as through the use of novel lures such as fish oil.
Camera traps were used at two pastoral properties in the southern rangelands to monitor hundreds of baits during 2016 to 2017.
The baits were deployed during the biannual baiting programs which form part of co-ordinated regional control activities by Recognised Biosecurity Groups.
“The overall aim of wild dog control programs is to reduce the number of sheep, cattle and goats killed or injured on farms and pastoral stations,” Dr Kreplins said.
Ground baiting is a key tool used to control wild dogs, in addition to trapping, shooting, fencing, licensed pest management technicians and canid pest ejectors.
“Of the 337 baits with a known outcome, we recorded only four instances where a wild dog took a monitored bait,” she said.
“All of these were by a wild dog less than one year old and three of these baits were covered with a fish oil lure.
“While being constrained by sample size, what this research demonstrates is that increasing the novelty of the bait may increase bait uptake by wild dogs.”
Dr Kreplins said the control programs experienced non-target interference – including goannas, ravens and feral cats which took the baits before the wild dogs.
Native animals have a high natural tolerance to the 1080 toxin and are not susceptible to the level of toxin used in these baits.
“Targeting baiting during peak periods of wild dog activity and low periods of non-target activity is also likely to increase the number of baits taken by wild dogs,” she said.
Alternating between bait types could also serve to increase their attractiveness to dogs.
Dr Kreplins said the control of wild dogs required multiple approaches to increase effectiveness and increasing understanding of the behaviour of these animals could improve management productivity for pastoralists.
She said Recognised Biosecurity Groups were a big part of this study and would continue to be a part of ongoing wild dog research.
In an online nationwide survey the university conducted in 2017, it found that from 195 landholder respondents, 96 per cent had experienced a negative impact from wild dogs and or foxes.
The vast majority of respondents had livestock and said that the loss of livestock was “identified as a major consideration for landholders participating in control measures, principally via shooting and baiting”.
Doggers and fencing were also considered effective management options.
The survey showed that 89pc of respondents “believe that more action needs to be taken to manage wild canids, but identify time and financial constraints as well as a lack of co-ordinated community action and incentives as major hurdles to participation”.