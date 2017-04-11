DARREN Wiech predicts it will take at least two years to repair flood damage on his Dunn Rock property after February’s heavy downfalls.

It has been two months since 230 millimetres of rain was dumped on his 4000 hectare mixed cropping and sheep farm over four days and the impact is becoming clear.

Mr Wiech predicts at least five per cent of his arable land was directly affected by the flood waters, with masses of top soil washed away, paddocks split by drainage channels and dams filled with silt.

Seven of his 4000 sheep were lost, along with 10 kilometres of fence line.

Mr Wiech estimated the damage bill at $70,000 with the indirect effects being incalculable.

“What nutrients have leached out and what other damage I can’t know until after seeding when the crops are up,” he said.

“My fertiliser bill is $350,000 a year, how much of that I’ve lost I can’t tell you.”

Accessibility was still a major issue on the Dunn Rock property, with several paddocks and tracks heavily compromised.

“The back paddock is normally one paddock, it’s in four paddocks at the moment,’’ he said.

“There’s a little hectare piece that the gully has cut out that you physically can’t get to.

“We won’t get time to fix it now but after harvest this year hopefully I’ll have time to fill in those gullies so we can seed them next year.”

Mr Wiech said he would have to supplement water for stock and spray use after his main dam filled with silt.

With plans to start seeding in less than a month, he is racing to repair access routes and essential fence lines.

“I’ll patch things up before seeding and then I’m happy to deal with it six months down the line and fix them up properly because I just don’t have the time to fix them up properly now,’’ he said.

“For me it’s going to be a two-year project to get back into shape.”

WA’s new Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan visited Mr Wiech’s property last week, as part of a tour of flood-affected areas.