LAST week’s election of office bearers at the Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FMIA) annual general meeting saw notable departures from the committee.

Former Farm Machinery Dealers Association president Greg Humphries ended a 40-year term on the executive committee and original FMIA president Alan Fisher stepped down from his ex-officio role.

Greg was an enthusiastic supporter of attracting young people into the industry and was involved in improving transport regulations for dealers.

He was dealer principal at the then Interline Sales in Corrigin, holding a Case IH franchise.

Mr Fisher, who also served as president of the WA Regional Manufacturers Association, before it amalgamated with the Farm Machinery Dealers Association to form the FMIA in 2012, played a pivotal role in promoting WA manufacturers and the WA industry in general.

AFGRI Equipment Carnamah branch manager Brad Forrester was re-elected FMIA chairman along with Boekeman Machinery’s Tim Boekeman as deputy chairman.

This year’s committee comprises Greg Baird (AgServe Goomalling); Ken Brown (Wattleup Tractors, Kewdale); Michael Bailey (Primary Sales, Midvale); Murray Escott (Mirco Bros, Bibra Lake); Mike Hutton (Bourgault Australia sales manager); Peter Nunn (Nufab Equipment, Dongara) and Geoff Perkins (Perkins Farm Equipment Centre, Narrogin).

