CHEMICAL training and farm safety around chemical use was a topical issue for the SafeFarms WA training day at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) on Monday.

SafeFarms WA executive officer Maree Gooch led the three-hour interactive session with 15 attendees including broadacre and horticulture farmers, as well as representatives from agricultural colleges at Denmark and Narrogin.

“This is the first Chemical Safety Training course and we are going to run them once a month in Perth to start with, however if an organisation would like us to come and run them, we are more than happy to do it,” Ms Gooch said.

Alarming statistics were highlighted at the workshop including 800 deaths a year (90 in WA) that are linked to work-related cardiovascular disease from chemical exposure.

Ms Gooch said it was the responsibility of the employer to provide a safe workplace, train people and provide relevant information for them.

“We actually need to be aware of handling hazardous substances and how it can significantly affect our health also in the long term,” she said.

Currently there are 18 pieces of legislation that apply to farming organisations, particularly for occupational health and safety, which includes chemical safety on farms.

“I think chemicals are often a very important part of the farming business and if we don’t know what we don’t know we aren’t protecting ourselves, our future and our health,” Ms Gooch said.

“It’s the sins of the fathers, we all know someone who has been affected by chemicals in some way, so if we can protect ourselves just by wearing some personal protective equipment or knowing what to look for and prepare for that, we will be that step closer.”

Ms Gooch said people and family were the most important thing in a farming business and SafeFarms WA wanted the industry to get up to speed as easily as possible.

She said Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) were an important part of the training with attendees learning how to navigate their way through the 16 important points about each chemical.