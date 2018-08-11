WITH a passion for community and a love for the country, 23-year-old Dimity McMorran truly classifies as a young gun.

Growing up in Dowerin, Dimity moved to Perth with her parents when she was eight.

Living in Perth until she was 16 and attending Carine Senior High School, her family made the move to Albany before she started year 12.

In 2010, Dimity graduated from Albany Senior High School where she found it difficult to start a new school with only one year left.

“When I finished year 12 I started working at the CBH port in Albany,” Dimity said.

“I really enjoyed CBH and the grain handling side of things.”

Over harvest Dimity managed to get 13 weeks of work at the port.

After her harvest stint she stayed with the co-operative, doing ship sampling which meant she sampled the grain before it went onto the ships to guarantee the right export specifications.

Then Dimity found herself in Perth where she met boyfriend Harry Creagh.

Harry and his father own the local one-stop-shop in Ongerup where locals buy their farm supplies, chemicals, groceries and alcohol.

“When I moved back to Albany I worked at CSBP in Albany for a year doing customer service in the office,” she said.

“After that I didn’t know what to do and Harry was out in Ongerup which isn’t exactly close to Albany.”

To be closer to Harry, Dimity moved to Ongerup where she managed to pick up some casual bar work and farm work.

In between a harvest season Dimity, who didn’t have much direction to where her life was heading, went and worked on a cattle station in the Pilbara.

“I wasn’t up there very long,” she said.

“I really didn’t like it up there but it taught me a few things about life.

“It also taught me about stock handling and the cattle up there are crazy.”

After returning to Ongerup, Dimity found herself again working on farms and behind the bar.

In November last year she was offered a job at the Gnowangerup and Ongerup Community Resource Centres.