 

Focus to bring the community together

RACHEL CLARKE
11 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Dimity McMorran works five days a week at the Ongerup and Gnowangerup Community Resource Centres.
Dimity McMorran works five days a week at the Ongerup and Gnowangerup Community Resource Centres.

WITH a passion for community and a love for the country, 23-year-old Dimity McMorran truly classifies as a young gun.

Growing up in Dowerin, Dimity moved to Perth with her parents when she was eight.

Living in Perth until she was 16 and attending Carine Senior High School, her family made the move to Albany before she started year 12.

In 2010, Dimity graduated from Albany Senior High School where she found it difficult to start a new school with only one year left.

“When I finished year 12 I started working at the CBH port in Albany,” Dimity said.

“I really enjoyed CBH and the grain handling side of things.”

Over harvest Dimity managed to get 13 weeks of work at the port.

After her harvest stint she stayed with the co-operative, doing ship sampling which meant she sampled the grain before it went onto the ships to guarantee the right export specifications.

Then Dimity found herself in Perth where she met boyfriend Harry Creagh.

Harry and his father own the local one-stop-shop in Ongerup where locals buy their farm supplies, chemicals, groceries and alcohol.

“When I moved back to Albany I worked at CSBP in Albany for a year doing customer service in the office,” she said.

“After that I didn’t know what to do and Harry was out in Ongerup which isn’t exactly close to Albany.”

To be closer to Harry, Dimity moved to Ongerup where she managed to pick up some casual bar work and farm work.

In between a harvest season Dimity, who didn’t have much direction to where her life was heading, went and worked on a cattle station in the Pilbara.

“I wasn’t up there very long,” she said.

“I really didn’t like it up there but it taught me a few things about life.

“It also taught me about stock handling and the cattle up there are crazy.”

After returning to Ongerup, Dimity found herself again working on farms and behind the bar.

In November last year she was offered a job at the Gnowangerup and Ongerup Community Resource Centres.

“I had a trip booked to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam a month after I got the job,” she said.

“So I went on my trip where I was volunteering with the elephants in Thailand and I also volunteered in Cambodia in a really small village where we built a house for a family.”

When Dimity returned to WA she started her job and quickly found a home in the local community.

This year marked the start to a new career and Dimity also found herself committing to positions outside of work.

“I joined the committee for the Ongerup Community Development Group and the sporting complex in Ongerup,” she said.

“Ongerup doesn’t have a team anymore so I have been playing netball at Boxwood for the past couple of years.

“I don’t play anymore but I am running the kitchen down there and I do all the ordering and food for the home games.”

Dimity has always wanted to improve the community’s sense of belonging, especially given the trend of small towns getting smaller.

“My big aim this year is to try to bring everyone together,” she said.

With this mission in mind it’s no wonder Dimity jumped at the idea of starting a Country Women’s Association (CWA) for Gnowangerup, Borden and Ongerup.

All three towns fall under the shire of Gnowangerup and Dimity said Ongerup and Borden felt they had been forgotten because Gnowangerup was the bigger centre and the shire office was situated there.

“All the towns are getting smaller and everyone has to start coming together and working together,” she said.

“So we talked about starting the CWA to bring all the girls together and do something to reunify all the towns.”

At the first expression of interest meeting 25 women, with a few from each town, attended.

“A lot of the girls who attended the meeting don’t play sport so they don’t feel like they are a part of something,” she said.

Dimity said the women also struggled with isolation, especially at seeding or harvest when their partners were always busy.

Every CWA has a motto for the branch, CWA Stirlings motto is “the road to a friends house is never long”.

Dimity said the CWA branch would be “what we make it”.

“We want to make it more about educating ourselves and making friendships,’’ she said.

“We want to include women of any age, but there is a stigma around the CWA being for older women.”

Dimity hopes her new role as the CWA Stirlings president can focus on togetherness.

“We are all out here with the same issues,” she said.

“We all feel that isolation.”

This September the Stirlings CWA plans to have a garden lunch where the speakers will be talking about isolation during harvest and addressing mental health issues.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables