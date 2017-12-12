FIVE properties across the Great Southern and central Wheatbelt regions have been put under quarantine after the detection of virulent footrot discovered in sheep sent to a Great Southern abattoir.

The quarantine restrictions are in place to stop a further spread of the disease and Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers are working with each property owner to develop a plan to manage the disease in their flocks.

The properties could be under quarantine for a few months to a few years, depending on the strategic plan put in place to manage the issue.

The detection has highlighted the importance of surveillance for footrot.

DPIRD veterinarian Jennifer Cotter said suspect footrot lesions in sheep were sampled by a department biosecurity officer during seasonal abattoir surveillance inspections.

“Samples taken at the abattoir and sent to the department’s laboratory tested positive for virulent footrot,” Dr Cotter said.

“This was from a source not previously known to be infected with footrot, highlighting the importance of abattoir surveillance in detecting and preventing further spread of footrot.

“In this case, abattoir detection allowed containment of the disease and prevented further spread.”

She said the samples originated from a Merino flock, with tracing showing that the animals had been sold through the saleyard and a private sale, resulting in purchases by multiple properties in different regions.

Subsequent tracing and testing by DPIRD officers confirmed the virulent strain of Dichelobacter nodosus, the bacteria-causing virulent footrot, in purchased sheep on five properties.

Virulent footrot causes lameness and productivity loss, depending on the severity of the disease.

“I urge farmers to be vigilant in checking prospective purchases for signs of lameness and practice good biosecurity by holding introduced sheep in a separate paddock to the main flock until they are verified as disease free,” Dr Cotter said.