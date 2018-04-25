WORLD Animal Protection (WAP) is calling on Primo to provide more labelling information so consumers can identify if foreign imported pork products have originated from countries that use sow-stalls.

In a new campaign to be launched today ahead of the federal government’s new Country of Origin Labelling (CoOL) laws commencing, WAP says it has written to Primo explaining their position in urging greater information about pork production standards to identify ethical practices used in foreign farming systems.

But unlike its talks with Aldi which was accused of lagging behind the other major supermarkets in providing information about animal welfare production standards on home-brand products, WPA Senior Campaign Manager Ben Pearson said Primo hadn’t responded as yet to agree to hold talks about the enhanced pork labelling push.

Mr Pearson said Australia was a world-leading when it came to pork production and moving forward with take proactive welfare measures like phasing out sow-stalls.

But he said about 70 per cent of processed pork in Australian supermarkets like bacon and ham came from pigs raised overseas, including producers that kept mother pigs in cages.

Mr Pearson said under the new CoOL regime due to start on July 1, information provided for many imported pork products only required the label to show the percentage of a pork product that is Australian but not where the rest of it originated from.

And he indicated the new campaign for enhanced CoOL standards was also a sobering reality for animal rights activists that have been attacking the Australian pork industry by trespassing on farms to gain media attention for pro-vegan campaigns.

He said WPA did not believe local pork producers were unethical.

“We need to give the Australian pork industry credit where credit’s due,” he said.

“The first thing is, they’ve led the world in getting pigs out of sow stalls and that’s great.

“We’ve also let the industry know we’d like to see more movement on issues like farrowing crates…and antibiotic use but we feel the industry is doing good work and moving forward.