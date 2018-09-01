 

From humble beginnings to ag's top level

RACHEL CLARKE
01 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Hassad chief executive officer John McKillop (left) and Muresk Students Association president Tom Steber.
Hassad chief executive officer John McKillop (left) and Muresk Students Association president Tom Steber.

FROM humble beginnings, John McKillop has found himself leading businesses at the highest level.

At the 25th annual Muresk Institute lecture two weeks ago Mr McKillop described his journey to become chief executive officer of Hassad Australia.

Growing up in the Macquarie Valley, in the New South Wales central west, Mr McKillop’s early ambition after finishing school was to go back to the family farm.

“My family had been in that district since they came out from Scotland in 1838 and somehow every generation had got their own block or gone back onto the original block,” Mr McKillop said.

“So I just thought somehow that would happen.

“What I hadn’t thought through, after finishing agricultural college in Orange, NSW, is that I had four siblings and we had very little off-farm assets.

“So how was I going to end up with this viable farm and not be up to my eyeballs in debt?”

Mr McKillop stayed on the family farm path untill he was 27, when he thought it was never going to work.

With a diploma in farm management, Mr McKillop set off to his first job which was as a rural financial councillor in NSW.

At this stage he was dealing with farmers who were in financial difficulty and often taking them through a journey of their options.

“In reality and probably in 90 per cent of cases I was helping them exit out of the industry,” he said.

“It was a really good role and it certainly developed skills in negotiation and analysis.

“But you start to think that agriculture is negative and people are going broke left, right and centre.

“I decided after three years that it was probably enough for me, so I went off to start studying.”

Mr McKillop started a six-year degree in business and over the next 11 years he studied continuously.

“Part-time, married, two kids, three or four different jobs and I hated it,” he said.

“But I looked at it and said to myself if I didn’t do this, I have 10 years to hate doing it, but I have 30-40 years to regret not doing it.”

Mr McKillop feared he would be out in a competitive environment, competing against other people who had degrees and masters degrees and he might feel he wasn’t going to get a role because someone else has a competitive edge on him.

He ended up with a business degree, finished the CPA program, a graduate certificate in agribusiness and his Master of Business Administration.

At the start of 2000, Mr McKillop got a job with KPMG consulting.

From there he was offered a job at Grainco, which was the first of the four times in his life that he would work himself into a redundancy.

A month later a role come up with Stanbroke Pastoral Company.

“Stanbroke was awesome,” he said.

“It was 100 per cent owned by AMP, it ran 520,000 head of cattle on 13.7 million hectares across Northern Territory and Queensland.

“My only experience was running 80 cows at home.

“One of my responsibilities was the feedlot, which held 10,000 cattle,” he said.

“It dawned on me that management isn’t about having technical skills, management is about bringing it together, its about having a team, creating a vision.”

In 2004, AMP decided to exit and his role effectively was to do himself out of a job again.

“In the dying days of Stanbroke I was put in there as the CEO,” he said.

Once his stint at Stanbroke ended, Mr McKillop had CEO on his resume.

He took a job with Elders dealing with the marketing of livestock.

While at Elders, Mr McKillop also worked in a fly-in, fly-out role at Harvey Beef and became the interim CEO while it was being sold.

It wasn’t long until another big role come up to run Clyde Agriculture.

Although after three years he did himself out of a job when Clyde Agriculture was sold.

“So I went to go find myself something that no one could sell,” he said.

Mr McKillop took on board roles instead.

“You can have five to 10 roles on different boards and you lose one then that’s OK because you pick up another one,” he said.

By that stage he had established himself in the industry and was lucky enough to pick up a board role with Meat & Livestock Australia, Dairy Australia, Primary Industry Education Foundation and Cubby Station.

In 2015 he was offered the job at Hassad Australia where he also maintained his board roles.

Hassad Australia owns 17 properties across Australia, running about 150,000 ewes and cropping 75,000ha a year of winter crops.

“Hassad’s investment was for food security and Qatar’s investment was driven by passion,” Mr McKillop said.

“But the one thing they learnt is you don’t need to own a farm in Australia to guarantee food security.”

Mr McKillop said the reason he wanted to share his life story with the Muresk students is because he has enjoyed what he has done.

“Corporate agriculture is a good career to pursue,” he said.

“I grew up on an 1800ha farm in NSW and suddenly I have seen things and dealt with things that I never thought were possible in my life.”

Mr McKillop said for a successful career in corporate agriculture, students needed to continuously upgrade study and qualifications, do a good job where ever you are, network, learn what you are good at and back yourself and take hold of opportunities.

“I have lived in seven different cities and that’s hard on family,” he said.

“I don’t know where my kids would say home is and six years is the longest stint we have ever had in one place.

“I have had an interesting career but it has come at a price.

“Just remember the agricultural industry is incredibly small and everyone knows everyone.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook what a corrupt man you are. You are also a complete liar. I also am a farmer's
light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables