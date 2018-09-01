FROM humble beginnings, John McKillop has found himself leading businesses at the highest level.

At the 25th annual Muresk Institute lecture two weeks ago Mr McKillop described his journey to become chief executive officer of Hassad Australia.

Growing up in the Macquarie Valley, in the New South Wales central west, Mr McKillop’s early ambition after finishing school was to go back to the family farm.

“My family had been in that district since they came out from Scotland in 1838 and somehow every generation had got their own block or gone back onto the original block,” Mr McKillop said.

“So I just thought somehow that would happen.

“What I hadn’t thought through, after finishing agricultural college in Orange, NSW, is that I had four siblings and we had very little off-farm assets.

“So how was I going to end up with this viable farm and not be up to my eyeballs in debt?”

Mr McKillop stayed on the family farm path untill he was 27, when he thought it was never going to work.

With a diploma in farm management, Mr McKillop set off to his first job which was as a rural financial councillor in NSW.

At this stage he was dealing with farmers who were in financial difficulty and often taking them through a journey of their options.

“In reality and probably in 90 per cent of cases I was helping them exit out of the industry,” he said.

“It was a really good role and it certainly developed skills in negotiation and analysis.

“But you start to think that agriculture is negative and people are going broke left, right and centre.

“I decided after three years that it was probably enough for me, so I went off to start studying.”

Mr McKillop started a six-year degree in business and over the next 11 years he studied continuously.

“Part-time, married, two kids, three or four different jobs and I hated it,” he said.

“But I looked at it and said to myself if I didn’t do this, I have 10 years to hate doing it, but I have 30-40 years to regret not doing it.”