 

Fruit fly pest detection in Fremantle

31 Jan, 2018 01:09 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is responding to the detection of a single Queensland fruit fly in Fremantle.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is responding to the detection of a single Queensland fruit fly in Fremantle.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is responding to the

detection of a single Queensland fruit fly (Qfly) in Fremantle.

Department senior research officer Darryl Hardie said an adult female fly was found last week

in a trap which forms part of the State’s early warning trapping system for the fruit pest.

“Qfly is a destructive fruit pest, attacking a range of fruits and some vegetables,” Dr Hardie

said.

“Qfly is found in some other parts of Australia but Western Australia is considered free of the

pest.

“The department operates a trapping grid in Western Australia which provides an early warning

system against this pest.

“The department is conducting regular surveillance in the area, and has installed additional

traps, to determine whether there are other flies. We will be working closely with the WA fruit

and vegetable industries in response to this detection.”

Incursions of Qfly have been eradicated from Perth four times since the 1980s, most recently in

2016 in Alfred Cove.

Dr Hardie said further measures such as baiting with an organic pesticide were being

considered, and further advice would be provided to industry and the local community as more

information became available.

More information on Qfly is available on the department website agric.wa.gov.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables