A PROJECT using innovative technology and practices to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency on grazing farms in the South West has received substantial funding.

In the first round of the National Landcare Program’s Smart Farming initiative the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation has been awarded $2,365,000 over four years to reduce pressure on waterways and estuaries from excess nutrients and increase farmer productivity and profitability.

Projects earmarked for funding include Oyster Harbour, the Wilson Inlet and Lower Blackwood near Mayanup.

Federal O’Connor MP Rick Wilson said a key focus of the project would be facilitating behaviour change in farmers in relation to their current fertiliser use.

“Farmers will be able to optimise their fertiliser use by establishing on-farm trials with ‘champion farmers’ who will demonstrate the benefits of matching fertiliser application to productivity targets,” Mr Wilson said.

“Farmers will also have the opportunity to trial and implement innovative technology to measure pasture productivity and soil nutrient status.

“This will help build confidence in farmers and enable them to reduce unnecessary fertiliser applications due to the perceived risk of loss of productivity and will greatly expand current soil testing programs.”

Pioneering technology including near-infrared and x-ray fluorescence will be used to measure and manage productivity and nutrient status in crops with real-time information, while hand-held x-ray sensors will enable users to diagnose pasture health problems and measure plant tissue phosphorus, potassium and sulphur in real-time during the pasture growth season.

It is believed this delivery of accurate real-time data to farmers could significantly reduce costs associated with fertiliser use, soil health and plant tissue testing and expand opportunities for farmers to fine tune their nutrient use and significantly improve biodiversity protection requirements.