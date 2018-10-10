 

Future breeders show off their skills

TRINITY EDWARDS
10 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Winners of the AWI Future Breeders Competition at last week's IGA Perth Royal Show were WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin. Pictured are AWI woolgrower and service manager Graeme Curry (left) WA College of Agriculture Cunderdin, team members Jacob Emin, Bonnie Telfer, Jake Garlick and Ashton Hagboom, SMBAWA committee member and competition co-ordinator Grantly Mullan and SMBAWA president Wayne

PREPARATION, presentation and stockmanship were the three qualities 36 agricultural students from around the State displayed last week in the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Future Sheep Breeders Challenge at the IGA Perth Royal Show.

The annual event is run in collaboration with Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA (SMBAWA) and AWI, and this year nine teams and eight schools entered - WA Colleges of Agriculture Denmark, Cunderdin, Harvey, Esperance, Narrogin as well as Edmund Rice College, Mt Barker Community College and Kiara College.

Students were split into teams of four and given the essential task of preparing Merino wethers for the show ring in a task designed to encourage and teach students about preparation techniques and the feeding of sheep in their local environment in the lead up to competition.

The competition concluded as the wethers were lined-up in the show ring for presentation after which scores on presentation and handling were combined with wool value and meat yield commercial value, to determine the best prepared and presented sheep.

This year, the overall winning team was WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin, made up of students Jacob Emin, Bonnie Telfer, Jake Garlick and Ashton Hagboom, who credited the win to teamwork and thanked their mentors for their support.

In second was the team from WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, with third awarded to WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.

SMBAWA president Wayne Button said it was a fantastic event that has only enhanced the future of the industry.

“It a very worthwhile contribution for us as we can see the knowledge and educational experience the students receive and satisfaction they get coming to the Perth Royal to compete,” Mr Button said.

“This year it was a very close competition and with different seasonal condition in some areas of the State it was a important learning curve for many students.

“The sheep performed extremely well and congratulations to all of the students for getting involved and a big thanks to the colleges and teachers.”

AWI woolgrower and service manager Graeme Curry said it was the second year they had been able to support this great challenge, which gives the next generation of future sheep industry leaders, a hands-on, practical learning experience.

“It’s simply educating young adults on real life production systems, from selecting sheep, feeding them to growing the wool,” Mr Curry said.

“An added bonus is the prestige of showing off their great skills at a Royal Show.”

FarmWeekly

