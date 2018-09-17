THERE is significant potential upside for canola production in WA thanks to developments in genomics and the decreasing cost of advancing genetic technology.

That was one of the key themes heard by those at the 2018 AusCanola conference in Perth last week, who gathered for the 20th Australian Research Assembly on Brassicas.

The Grains Industry Association of WA (GIWA) estimates close to 1.9 million tonnes of canola will be produced across the State this year, accounting for 13 per cent of WA’s total crop.

Going on current trends, about 20pc of that will be planted to genetically modified (GM) Roundup Ready (RR) varieties, with most of the remaining 80pc planted to triazine tolerant options.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Regional Development (DPIRD) managing director of research development and innovation Mark Sweetingham said since the introduction of canola to the WA crop, large gains in yield had already been realised.

“There’s been an increasing rate of average yield improvement, particularly in WA, where the average yield has gone from 0.9 tonnes per hectare to about 1.4t/ha,” Mr Sweetingham said.

University of WA associate professor Jacqui Batley, who has undertaken several canola genomic study projects, said this yield increase was partly thanks to rapid advancements in genetic research in recent years.

This included the mapping of the canola genome sequence (Brassica napus) in 2014 and CRISPR gene editing technology developments.

Ms Batley said CRISPR technology allowed specially targeted ‘snips’ of genetic material to be cut out of DNA, enabling researchers to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.

“Genomics is allowing us to edit specific points on genes and we don’t have to go through the whole genetic modification anymore so we can now pinpoint targets on genes – it’s much quicker,” Ms Batley said.

“Essentially it means that you can have two lines that are exactly the same apart from just a snip in these two genes to see what that does.