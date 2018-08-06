ALMOST one third of a projected $124 million in capital to be raised for a WA Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertiliser project may be effectively guaranteed against default by the German government.

Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL) has received what it described as a “positive preliminary assessment” from a German government inter-ministerial committee on its application for project credit guarantees for the Beyondie SoP project in the Little Sandy Desert, 160 kilometres south east of Newman.

It also has a letter of interest in the Beyondie project from Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft (Hermes), the German government-appointed agency which runs the export-focused credit guarantee scheme on behalf of the government.

As previously reported in Farm Weekly, KLL is working with German engineering company K-UTEC on design and construction of a modular processing plant for its Beyondie project, to turn salts harvested from brine evaporation ponds into commercial granular SoP, premium SoP and soluble SoP fertiliser products for domestic and export markets.

It also has in-principal agreement with another German company and established international potash producer K&S KALI GmbH to off-take, market and distribute all of Beyondie’s projected stage-one production of 75,000 tonnes of SoP a year through its global network and in Australia.

These associations with German exporting companies – particularly if the in-principle agreement with K&S evolves as anticipated into a 10-year contract – makes KLL eligible to apply for risk-averting credit insurance guaranteed under the German government scheme.

According to information on the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy website, aspects of the scheme have operated since the early 1960s with demonstrable success and are aimed at promoting German exports, securing reliable raw materials supply for German industry and maintaining German employment by underwriting foreign investment risk insurance.

Known as ‘Hermes cover’, the scheme provides German government guaranteed insurance cover against economic and political credit default risks to bank lenders or financiers providing development capital for raw materials projects that have a German export connection.