BEING told she had breast cancer two days before Christmas 2015 was not the festive surprise Gerry Smith had been hoping for.

She visited her regular doctor on December 22 to be thoroughly checked over, with the hope of being able to fall pregnant with her third child.

By a stroke of luck her GP informed Gerry it was now routine to perform regular breast checks, which was when a lump was first detected.

“It hadn’t even crossed my mind, I was in my mid 30s at the time,” Gerry said.

“I was so lucky my doctor had performed the check when she did, which meant we caught it pretty early.

“I had all the tests done immediately and the next day, on December 23, it all came back to indicate I had a stage one, grade three ductal carcinoma.”

Gerry’s life with her husband Darian and their two young sons Jasper and Sam, was promptly turned upside down.

On February 11, 2016 Gerry had a mastectomy to remove her left breast, followed by six rounds of chemotherapy.

Thankfully the treatment was successful and she has been in remission for more than six months.

In that time she also had her right breast removed as a preventative measure, followed by reconstructive surgery.

Throughout the ordeal Gerry said she had an extremely supportive network of family and friends to help her through the process that was made harder by raising two little boys at the same time.

Originally farmers from Hyden, Gerry and Darian relocated to Perth a few years ago and were in the process of moving to Corrigin for a new job opportunity when Gerry’s cancer was diagnosed.

Both communities haven’t hesitated in getting behind Gerry when she decided to participate in the annual Walk for Women’s Cancer, raising money for the WA-based Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research, specialising in cancers affecting women.

This year Gerry will strap on her new walking shoes with her two school friends, Maggie York and Anouska Falconer, supporting and walking with her on Saturday, May 6, to stride out a marathon-length route through Perth.