BALANCING the commitments of a young family with four children aged six and under and running a 370 cow dairy farm enterprise at Benger is the tightrope Mick and Sophia Giumelli walk daily. Mick, 34 and Sophia, about to turn 32, met at Dardanup Primary School and became sweethearts when Sophia was 17, four years before they took on the 220-hectare dairy farm in 2006. To add to their daily balance challenge, the couple agreed to host last week’s Dairy Innovation Day. The annual event organised by Western Dairy saw about 300 people – dairy farmers, researchers, service and equipment suppliers and industry representatives – go onto their farm where the couple explained in detail to an audience how they run their business. “It was a good excuse to clean up the farm a bit,” Mick joked after the successful day on Thursday last week. Third-generation dairy farmer Mick was a Farm Weekly Young Gun back in 2011, a week after the birth of his eldest child Jackson and at that time he was still focused on growth – experimenting with introducing Jersey and Montbeliard bloodlines to his predominantly Holstein herd, chasing hybrid vigour and improved milk composition. He was producing 2.3 million litres of milk a year and had just spent $60,000 the previous year buying extra water because restrictions in a drought year had cut his 449 megalitre irrigation licence allocation from Harvey Dam. Three children later – Penelope 5, Juliet, 4, and Declan 2 – Mick and Sophia are much more focused on balancing family and farm commitments, or as Mick put it “work-life balance”. “We look at getting away (for family holidays) a couple of times a year, we socialise as much as we can, our focus is getting things right on farm so they’re right off farm,” Mick said. Sophia agreed: “We love dairy farming but it’s got to fit our life too, we have to make time for family – like Mick taking Jackson to Auskick on a Friday night.” Their approach was summed up by friend and Western Dairy agribusiness team leader Kirk Reynolds as “plan, preparation and prioritise”.

The Dairy Innovation Day audience heard how the Giumellis’ herd numbers had hit 420 but were back to 350-370 cows producing 2.8-3m litres a year – depending on the quality of fodder they preserve – at an average of 7700L per cow on a dairy platform of 2.4 cows a hectare. The average age in the herd is 4.5 years, the cows are fed a total mixed ration which includes three tonnes of grain per cow a year and are milked in a well maintained 18-year-old, 20-a-side rapid exit dairy. Eighty five per cent of their cows calve in spring so the Giumellis produce most of their milk over summer when their processor, Lion Dairy and Drinks, needs it most and it is targeted to Lion’s requirements. The focus is, again, a balance between quantity and quality. Base payment has changed from a milk solids per litre value to a straight cents per litre value, Mick explained, influencing their decision to find a balance rather than chase outright quality at any cost. They employ a full-time morning and afternoon milker who has been with them eight years, while a casual worker helps Mick with feed and the mixer wagon and in the past three years either a rural exchange or backpacker is employed during the busiest part of the year. “We couldn’t quite cover it,” Mick said. The Benger property includes 73ha of irrigated area, mainly by centre pivot installed the year after they moved onto the farm and now, according to Mick, of questionable value and by surface flow or flood irrigation for fodder crops. They have learned not to rely on receiving their full water allocation and have been experimenting with maize and lablab as one of two WA farms participating in the national Smarter Irrigation for Profit project which involved 3000 irrigators in the cotton, sugar and dairy industries. They lease some of Mick’s parent’s 170ha dry land farm at Ferguson and another 64ha property at Ferguson to run their herd replacements, dry cows and some beef cattle, trucking fodder from Benger over summer as it is needed.