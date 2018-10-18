ACCUSATIONS that if you say anything good about biotechnology, then you must be getting paid by the multi-nationals, frustrates Canadian researcher Stuart Smyth, who was in South Australia recently to talk about his research into genetically-modified crops and their impacts.
“They can’t be paying all 18 million farmers using GM crops globally,” Mr Smyth said.
“Every developing country using GM crops has experienced at least one advantage, if not all, of increased yield, reduced chemical use and fewer pesticide poisonings.
“There are more than 1000 peer-reviewed scientific publications that quantify the economic, environmental and human health benefits of GM crops, which refuted environmentalist claims about the dangers of GM crops.
“Science is now pushing back against environmental misinformation campaigns.”
Mr Smyth was a keynote speaker at the Growing SA conference in Hahndorf – a guest of Grain Producers of SA and the Agricultural Biotechnology Council of Australia – discussing his research as Agri-Food Innovation chairman at the University of Saskatchewan, a position partially supported by industry sponsors such as Syngenta, Bayer CropScience and Monsanto.
“This is how research is done in the 21st century – a partnership between public and private sectors,” Mr Smyth said.
“The private sector is interested in the research needs, but they don’t control any of the research outcomes.”
Mr Smyth said research showed that not only were GM crops good for the environment and human health, but also improved farmers’ bottom lines significantly.
One example was the reduction in herbicide use in western Canada.
In 1995, it looked into the top five herbicides – ethafluralin, trifluralin, clopyralid, sethoxydim and ethametsulfuron – which were about 90 per cent of the chemicals applied to canola.
“Using a methodology known as the environmental impact quotient, we assessed a variety of environmental impacts of using these herbicides to the farmer, consumer and the ecology, such as the reduction in chemical toxicity, impacts on non-target organisms and aquatic impacts,” he said.
“A decade later, assessments of the same five chemicals found the overall environmental impact of GM canola dropped by 53pc through less herbicide use.
“The 600 farmers put out 1.3m kilograms less of active ingredient in a decade.
“This busts the myth GM croppers use more chemicals – cumulatively yes, because we can crop more hectares once left for summer fallow, but not per canola crop.”
Subramanian & Qaim (2010) also found GM cotton reduced pesticide use in India by 41pc, he said, while a study showed China’s insecticide use in GM canola dropped from 14kg/ha to 4kg/ha.
“According to Brookes & Barfoot (2018), this is the equivalent of removing about 16.75m cars for a year,” he said.
But Dr Smyth said it was the human health benefits that weren’t being communicated effectively.
“In South Africa, a study found GM corn use resulted in 10-12 less days of hand weeding per season, time better spent with family, how do you put a value on that?” he said.
“In Italy, GM corn reduced cancer-related mycotoxins by 30pc, through better insect management.
“So those saying GM foods give you cancer, we can show it also can prevent people from getting cancer.
“These are the messages agriculture really needs to start communicating better.”
But Gene Ethics executive director Bob Phelps said some of the evidence cited was “out of date and subject to scientific challenge”.
“There is corporate and independent results showing some varieties of GM soy, corn and canola harm some experimental animals,” Mr Phelps said.
“Science is not the measure of a technology’s success or failure.
“Profitability, markets and agronomics are just some of the many other factors to consider.”
Mr Phelps also refuted Dr Smyth’s claims GM crops reduced herbicide use.
“Roundup-tolerant crops mean more spraying at higher doses to get better weed kills, as the crop is protected from herbicide damage,” he said.
“This overuse has led to glyphosate-tolerant weeds that require more weed killer in the long run.”