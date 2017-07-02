 

Govt announces new port fee increases

MEGAN CECHNER
02 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
The Western Australian Livestock Export Association (WALEA) says the fee increases are in line with the consumer price index.
PORT fees are set to rise next week as the State Government grapples with a $3 billion budget deficit this financial year.

The new charges will see a two per cent rise at Broome, 2.5pc at Fremantle, 3pc at Geraldton and 0.5pc at Bunbury, Esperance and Albany.

The Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA), which oversees ports at Port Hedland and Dampier, Ashburton, Cape Preston East and Anketell at Karratha, has also approved a 17pc increase in port dues at Dampier and Port Hedland, which will be applied to shipowners.

The increase of 17pc is limited to port dues levied on a vessel’s gross registered tonnage (GRT) and equates to between 3 and 4 cents per tonne.

However, all other port fees will remain on hold until June 30, 2018, as announced by PPA in December.

The changes to fees and charges across the ports is expected to generate about $95m in revenue.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said it was a necessary budget decision and that everyone would share the burden.

A CBH spokesperson said the increases would have “little to no impact”, while Western Australian Livestock Export Association (WALEA) chairman David Jarvie said across the board the charges were in line with the consumer price index.

“If you look at Fremantle, this year they’re up 2.5pc, last year they were 2pc,” Mr Jarvie said.

“No one likes their charges to go up but, like the rest of the community, we have to accept it.”

Treasurer Ben Wyatt last week announced widespread increases in tariffs, fees and charges, including an increase of $169 to the fixed charge component of electricity bills and a 6pc increase in water, sewerage and drainage charges.

Vehicle licence charges will also rise by 5.5pc as well as an increase of 2.8pc for motor injury insurance, a 1.7pc increase for a driver’s licence and a 3.35pc increase in the emergency services levy.

FarmWeekly
