 

Govt seeks EOI for South West saleyard

18 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan is seeking preliminary information on a potential replacement facility for the Boyanup saleyards.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan is seeking preliminary information on a potential replacement facility for the Boyanup saleyards.

THE State Government has called for expressions of interest (EOI) to meet the livestock marketing needs of South West producers, ahead of the expected closure of the Boyanup saleyards in 2022.

The Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) released an EOI this week to gain preliminary information on potential solutions for a replacement facility.

The EOI will also determine any assistance interested parties would be seeking from the State government.

Solutions that both include and exclude a lease of the Muchea Livestock Centre will be considered, as some parties have indicated operating both facilities could create efficiencies.

Responses to the EOI will be evaluated before shortlisted respondents are invited to a second and final request for a detailed proposal phase.

The EOI is available through the Tenders WA website (tenders.wa.gov.au), with proposals closing on Friday, September 21.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the State government made an election commitment to proceed with a replacement for the Boyanup saleyard and “we’re getting on with delivering for livestock producers in the South West”.

“The McGowan Government is committed to facilitating a replacement by the private or local government sectors and we are aware of a number of private operators interested in investing in a new facility,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“This EOI process will identify areas in which the government can assist in the development of a replacement facility and marks a major step forward in ensuring producers in the South West continue to have their needs catered for after 2022.”

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables