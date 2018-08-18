THE State Government has called for expressions of interest (EOI) to meet the livestock marketing needs of South West producers, ahead of the expected closure of the Boyanup saleyards in 2022.

The Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) released an EOI this week to gain preliminary information on potential solutions for a replacement facility.

The EOI will also determine any assistance interested parties would be seeking from the State government.

Solutions that both include and exclude a lease of the Muchea Livestock Centre will be considered, as some parties have indicated operating both facilities could create efficiencies.

Responses to the EOI will be evaluated before shortlisted respondents are invited to a second and final request for a detailed proposal phase.

The EOI is available through the Tenders WA website (tenders.wa.gov.au), with proposals closing on Friday, September 21.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the State government made an election commitment to proceed with a replacement for the Boyanup saleyard and “we’re getting on with delivering for livestock producers in the South West”.

“The McGowan Government is committed to facilitating a replacement by the private or local government sectors and we are aware of a number of private operators interested in investing in a new facility,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“This EOI process will identify areas in which the government can assist in the development of a replacement facility and marks a major step forward in ensuring producers in the South West continue to have their needs catered for after 2022.”