THE Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) Southern Crop Breeding Centre was officially opened at Roseworthy, South Australia, recently and as one of the sector’s largest investments, AGT chief executive officer Haydn Kuchel was adamant the centre would become a force to be reckoned with on an international platform.

The $20-million facility includes a state-of-the-art greenhouse, controlled environment research facility, controlled growth rooms and a dough rheology laboratory.

Mr Kuchel said Australian farmers would continue to have to compete against some of the world’s lowest-cost producers to retain their grains market share, meaning plant breeding companies needed to stay ahead of the game.

“The role of plant breeding is to give growers access to high-yielding varieties that cost less to grow and achieve a higher price in the market,” Mr Kuchel said.

On the back of AGT’s success in wheat variety breeding, Mr Kuchel said the Southern Crop Breeding Centre would use the most up-to-date technology that had been developed specially for wheat and apply it to other crop types.

“We need to translate the technology into creating new barley, durum, canola and lupin varieties, too,” he said.

Mr Kuchel said increased help for growers in all facets of their crop rotation was vital to remain competitive on a global scale.

“AGT exists to help growers have access to better varieties and become more prosperous,” he said.

“The best way for us to do that is to create genetic gains for all crops,” he said.

“The centre’s new technology can be leveraged into all crops and what is special is that it integrates many parts of the plant breeding process together.”

The centre has the capacity to run disease resistance screening, greenhouse testing and robotic seed packers.

“It will all ultimately lead to a positive impact on multiple areas of crop breeding and that is what the centre was built for,” Mr Kuchel said.

“Our team has dug deep to build a centre that will deliver what our growers need to remain profitable well into the future.”