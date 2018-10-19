THE Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) Southern Crop Breeding Centre was officially opened at Roseworthy, South Australia, recently and as one of the sector’s largest investments, AGT chief executive officer Haydn Kuchel was adamant the centre would become a force to be reckoned with on an international platform.
The $20-million facility includes a state-of-the-art greenhouse, controlled environment research facility, controlled growth rooms and a dough rheology laboratory.
Mr Kuchel said Australian farmers would continue to have to compete against some of the world’s lowest-cost producers to retain their grains market share, meaning plant breeding companies needed to stay ahead of the game.
“The role of plant breeding is to give growers access to high-yielding varieties that cost less to grow and achieve a higher price in the market,” Mr Kuchel said.
On the back of AGT’s success in wheat variety breeding, Mr Kuchel said the Southern Crop Breeding Centre would use the most up-to-date technology that had been developed specially for wheat and apply it to other crop types.
“We need to translate the technology into creating new barley, durum, canola and lupin varieties, too,” he said.
Mr Kuchel said increased help for growers in all facets of their crop rotation was vital to remain competitive on a global scale.
“AGT exists to help growers have access to better varieties and become more prosperous,” he said.
“The best way for us to do that is to create genetic gains for all crops,” he said.
“The centre’s new technology can be leveraged into all crops and what is special is that it integrates many parts of the plant breeding process together.”
The centre has the capacity to run disease resistance screening, greenhouse testing and robotic seed packers.
“It will all ultimately lead to a positive impact on multiple areas of crop breeding and that is what the centre was built for,” Mr Kuchel said.
“Our team has dug deep to build a centre that will deliver what our growers need to remain profitable well into the future.”
South Australian Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone said the new research hub would allow AGT to deliver superior genetics for farmers, not only in SA but across Australia.
“In the past 15 years, AGT has released 61 wheat varieties that make up more than half of the national wheat crop,” Mr Whetstone said.
“A large investment into one of SA’s most important sectors is so great to see and it appears the grains industry is in very good hands with AGT.”
The new centre will be the country’s AGT headquarters and help to increase financial return for Australian growers.
“I trust that the new varieties developed will continue to add substantial value to industry and the centre is a shining example of what can be achieved through innovation,” Mr Whetstone said.
AGT chairman Robert DiMonte echoed the need for Australian farmers to concrete their position on the global market.
“We are committed to investing back into developing improved varieties,” Mr Dimonte said.
“AGT are the leading producers of wheat varieties in Australia and our goal is to improve the lives of not only Australian families but ensure our global population is well-nourished as well.”