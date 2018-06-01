 

Grain groups welcome ACCC’s port access code

GREGOR HEARD
01 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

GRAIN grower lobby groups are delighted with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) response to a Department of Agriculture review into the nation’s Port Access Code for wheat.

The Port Access Code applies to access to ports operated by GrainCorp, Viterra and CBH, the nation’s big three in terms of grain bulk handling and the owners of the vast majority of the country’s grain exporting ports.

The ACCC has made some strong recommendations to the department, including widening the code to apply to all grain exports and the implementation of baseline regulatory requirements for access to upcountry networks.

The ACCC response is in line with grower views.

Grain Producers Australia chairman Andrew Weidemann said it was good to see the ACCC involved in issues such as port access.

“You would have to say it is a reflection of the decision of the government to appoint a specialist agricultural commission to the ACCC,” Mr Weidemann said.

“Reading through their submission it appears they get a lot of the issues surrounding port access and what we are looking to achieve.”

ACCC agricultural commissioner Mick Keogh said his organisation felt the advent of significant on-farm storage capacity was not enough to be deemed a substitute to the bulk handlers’ upcountry networks.

Mr Keogh said the changing landscape of the Australian grains industry meant more grain types needed to be covered under the port access code.

“We’ve seen the explosion of pulse exports in recent years, canola and barley are also massive export crops,” he said.

Mr Keogh said the ACCC felt the grain industry needed a separate code.

“There has been talk that port access could be governed under Section 46, the broader competition and consumer act, but to deal with the specifics of the grains industry in a timely manner we feel the port access code is required,” he said.

The bulk handlers have also weighed into the debate with GrainCorp slamming the ACCC’s view.

“It would be a significant backward step if the ACCC’s recommendations were adopted,” said GrainCorp corporate affairs director Angus Trigg.

“There has been hundreds of millions of dollars of investment in port facilities but further regulation would effectively freeze further investment,” he said.

Mr Trigg also said on the east coast, where GrainCorp operated, there was significant competition, both upcountry and at port.

Viterra said it wanted the code to be applied to all port terminal operators equally.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Farmers are people in the business of farming. If the only way they can make a profitable living
light grey arrow
''-sheep had a 10% to 12% weight gain on the 15 day voyage '' In 2017 NZ LE by sea [cattle] had
light grey arrow
Hi, On behalf of the Bindoon Ag. Show committee I am seeking help to contact Neil Garnett to
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables