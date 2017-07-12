WHEAT prices have been rallying on the back of dry conditions across Australia, United States and the Black Sea region as nervous buyers try to shore up grain tonnes to meet existing contracts.

Last week prices for APW1 wheat nudged $315 per tonne and $330/t for ANW, with the potential for even higher movement this week.

CBH head of trading Trevor Lucas said the dry conditions across WA and South Australia had been the catalyst for price movements over the past month, which was now beginning to be seen in New South Wales and Victoria.

However dry conditions and low wheat planting in United States and searing temperatures in the Black Sea region was making the market nervous.

“We are starting to see conditions around the world providing some momentum to that upward strength,” Mr Lucas said.

“You’ve got the lowest hectares for 100 years being planted in the US, you’ve got reasonably dry conditions in the northern plains of the US so the crop is not finishing well and similarly in Europe and the Black Sea – it is definitely not the year we saw last year where we had record Russian yields of production.

“All these factors means the market is a little bit nervous at the moment and as Australia is one of the three biggest exporters in the world people are starting to stand up and pay attention and traders around the world are really reacting.”

Ten Tigers director Chris Tonkin said local prices for all commodities had moved significantly in recent weeks as buyers tried to shore up tonnages.

“Buyers are trying to stock up so they have tonnes in December, January and February because they are very nervous about supply, particularly with lupins,” Mr Tonkin said.

“Most buyers are in the middle of five-year shipping commitment agreements so there is certainly some who would like to have some tonnes on the books and to buy more so they can ship and fulfill their obligations without having to pay a shipping fine.

“It is amazing how much it has changed in the month of June – you would not have expected it to do what it has done had we had an average season – this is definitely one out of the box in that regard.”