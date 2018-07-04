 

Grain scholarship winners announced

04 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
THREE WA women have received postgraduate research scholarships as part of the State Government’s bid to boost WA grain quality and production.

Murdoch University’s Marcia Correa Queiroz de Lima and Maninder Kaur were among recipients, along with The University of Western Australia’s Mary-Anne Lowe.

Research topics to be explored include fertiliser improvements, grain storage quality and soil water repellence.

The recipients will have access to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s grains research facilities, and work alongside experienced grains scientists.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan congratulated the winners.

“These scholarships continue WA’s proud history of producing world-renowned grains scientists, who are passionate about supporting growers and the industry,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“These scientists will join the three previous scholarship recipients, who are currently working on PhD research into frost, grains storage and fungicide resistance management.”

FarmWeekly

