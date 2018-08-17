INNOVATIVE new technology developed by Murdoch University researcher Sofie De Meyer has received a $30,000 State government grant that supports entrepreneurs in the agriculture or aquaculture industries.

Dr De Meyer’s MALDI-ID technique could revolutionise the production of crops such as wheat and barley by isolating bacteria in the root nodules of legumes, such as peas and beans, which fix atmospheric nitrogen and boost growth for subsequent crops.

The technology is one of six projects awarded by the State government to develop innovative research that could lead to new businesses, create jobs and diversify the economy.

MALDI-ID is a novel technique which identifies directly the most beneficial bacteria for farmers’ crops, using mass spectrometry to get a fast readout.

Within minutes farmers know whether they need to buy root nodule bacteria to inoculate their plants.

Dr De Meyer said her method was faster and cheaper than traditional techniques because it could be applied directly to the root nodules and did not require the isolation of bacteria.

“The key in having the correct bacteria in these root nodules defines what yield and what amount of nitrogen that can be fixed, so it’s crucial for the farmer to know whether they have the correct rhizobium and whether it’s working as it should be working,” Dr De Meyer said.

“What we actually do is we generate a fingerprint of that root nodule and then we compare that fingerprint with a database we have, which has all the current rhizobia inoculants in it.

“It means that they will need less fertiliser because all that nitrogen from the legume is put into the ground and it’s available for the wheat and barley crop.

“So they’re saving time and they’re saving money.”

The Australian agriculture industry uses 5.3 million tonnes of fertiliser each year to maintain and increase plant growth.

Legume roots produce a major fertiliser nutrient naturally.

Nitrogen is produced in nodules that form on the roots of legumes by the rhizobium bacteria contained inside.