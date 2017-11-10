THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is calling for applications from post-graduate students and post-doctoral researchers interested in studying or researching within the Australian grains industry.

The Grains Research Scholarships and the GRDC Post-Doctoral Fellowship are designed to build capacity in the grains research sector and are awarded on the academic excellence of the applicant, the relevance of their proposed research to GRDC priorities and evidence of industry contribution or involvement.

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the organisation was committed to building the capacity and capability of grains industry research development and extension to ensure the enduring profitability of growers.

“Supporting and encouraging graduates and post-doctoral researchers to join our industry is part of a strategy to build our national research capacity,” Dr Jefferies said.