 

GRDC warns that divestment cuts deep

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
17 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan with Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman John Woods.
THE Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has warned that funding cuts to the Agriculture and Food portfolio could see WA miss out on research dollars if capacity continues to diminish.

The State’s agriculture department has endured major cutbacks since its amalgamation with Fisheries and Regional Development departments last year, with total full time equivalent (FTE) staff numbers sitting at 1575 for the entire Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), as of July 2018.

Rewind to the 2007-08 financial year and there were 1565 FTE staff working within the Department of Agriculture and Food Western Australia (DAFWA) alone.

A year ago – before its amalgamation – DAFWA FTE numbers were pinned at 990.

GRDC managing director Steve Jefferies said the shrinking of WA’s agriculture department over the past decade meant research capacity within the State had suffered.

He said regardless of where GRDC research and development (R&D) targets were centred, investments could only be made where capacity was not limited.

“It’s about what the benefit is and who are the best people to deliver them, so one of the issues that we’ve got here in WA is actually R&D capacity, so the conversation has now shifted to a concern that we have a diminishing R&D capacity here in WA,” Mr Jefferies said.

“It’s historic – there’s arguments whether it’s this government or previous governments but the number of people working in DPIRD has dropped.

“That is capacity and it is a concern for us because we don’t do R&D; we invest in R&D, and if we don’t have people who can do the R&D then we have to find somebody who does and that might not necessarily be in WA.”

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the State government was committed to improving its research capacity, and had invested $45 million towards grains R&D in its latest budget.

Ms MacTiernan said although her department’s amalgamation with Fisheries and Regional Development meant there was reduced staff numbers, DPIRD’s capacity was improving.

“The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has brought together its research and development capabilities into one area,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“This has resulted in a strengthened and synergised research and development capability for agricultural research right across the State.”

There are more than 300 FTEs in this area – we are already seeing synergies as a result.

“In the grains area, we are building our capabilities with a focus on bringing in and maintaining the best and brightest minds to consolidate future agricultural research for the State.”

“We continue to focus on linkages and collaboration with a range of research organisations to maximise our R&D impact.”

According to the GRDC’s latest annual report in 2016-17, the organisation spent $198.1m on R&D, of which it spread expenditure between its Western, Northern and Southern regions, along with international investments.

In the same timeframe the GRDC predicted approximately 31pc of its levies were contributed from WA growers, of which about 24pc was invested directly back on the ground in WA.

Mr Jefferies said there was an equation imbalance in every State, due to international investments and projects which benefitted multiple locations.

Ms MacTiernan said she would continue to promote GRDC investment within WA to ensure the State was receiving its fair share of levy dollars.

“I do have an obligation to stand up for fair treatment for WA, and I will continue to do this,” she said.

“I particularly believe we have a right to expect that our local research capability will be developed with support from GRDC.”

FarmWeekly

