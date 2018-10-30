THE grass roots agriculture advocacy group Green Shirts Movement WA has taken off since it started in July, with more than 750 Facebook followers, according to Beverley grain grower Alan Sattler.

After attending the WAFarmers live export rally at Katanning in July, Mr Sattler questioned on social media – “what now?”

He wanted to keep the momentum up and capitalise on the unity shown by the industry at the meeting – which he felt wasn’t happening with a perceived “lack of action” by farm lobby groups.

It led to the idea of trying to unite the individuals and businesses that made up WA’s agriculture sector from agrifood, fibre, fisheries and forestry, with those along the supply chain through to the consumer.

Mr Sattler, who is spearheading the group, said the movement aimed to be a “unified voice for the bush” on key areas including live export, rural education and mental health.

“Our ultimate vision is to have every representative from all of agriculture’s industries and associated industries working together to be heard by political decision makers and trusted by consumers,” Mr Sattler said.

“Unfortunately, it’s due to this diversity that we are essentially pushed to compete with each other and that’s made it easier for politicians, activists, media and everyone else to conquer and divide.”

With a social media campaign ramping up, Green Shirts is calling on everyone involved in agriculture – from the farm, to transport industry, suppliers, agribusiness and business owners in rural communities, to wear a green shirt.

“Wear a green shirt to work, to the shops, to the bin at harvest, to the pub,” Mr Sattler said.

“If you go to a show, field day, a rodeo, conference, wear your green shirt.

“Be proud of your industry.”

Mr Sattler has been wearing his green shirt at every chance possible, including the IGA Perth Royal Show, at the front steps of parliament and during the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA conference.

“We need you to get involved, get your friends involved and spread the word, so get on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and get writing to our politicians,” he said.