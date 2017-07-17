A GREAT Southern Agricultural Co-operative to value add for local farmers and create new jobs is a step closer with $635,000 allocated in State and Federal Government funding.

The Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group, which is behind the Great Southern Agricultural Co-operative proposal, can begin feasibility studies for lamb feedlots and a feed mill, expected to be the proposed co-operative’s first two regional projects.

The group is also partnering with the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), other grower groups and the University of Western Australia to design a new generation co-operative enterprise that will provide more flexibility and returns to grain growers and livestock producers across the region.

The Great Southern Agricultural Co-operative concept will be officially launched at the SCF and WAFarmers’ Livestock 2017 event at Kendenup on July 21.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw said it was hoped SCF could register the co-operative within 12 months with an investment prospectus published and members invited to join within 18 months.

The co-operative would then be “spun off”, Dr Kershaw said, as a separate entity to SCF, but would continue to be supported through SCF’s research programs – the group has primarily had an agriculture research focus since being created in 2009 by 12 southern farmers.

Membership of the proposed co-operative was expected to be open to all farmers in the Great Southern region and would not be restricted to SCF members.

Canvassing of local farmers for their views and potential support for the co-operative proposal and feedlot and feed mill projects was about to begin, Dr Kershaw said.

“SCF has an agribusiness manager starting in four weeks and part of his role will be to oversee the farmer consultation process and the feasibility studies,” she said.

In the meantime, SCF project officer Victoria Bennett will continue to work on the feedlot feasibility study which has a tight funding time frame.