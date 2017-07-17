 

Grower co-op looks to improve returns

MAL GILL
17 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A GREAT Southern Agricultural Co-operative to value add for local farmers and create new jobs is a step closer with $635,000 allocated in State and Federal Government funding.

The Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group, which is behind the Great Southern Agricultural Co-operative proposal, can begin feasibility studies for lamb feedlots and a feed mill, expected to be the proposed co-operative’s first two regional projects.

The group is also partnering with the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC), other grower groups and the University of Western Australia to design a new generation co-operative enterprise that will provide more flexibility and returns to grain growers and livestock producers across the region.

The Great Southern Agricultural Co-operative concept will be officially launched at the SCF and WAFarmers’ Livestock 2017 event at Kendenup on July 21.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw said it was hoped SCF could register the co-operative within 12 months with an investment prospectus published and members invited to join within 18 months.

The co-operative would then be “spun off”, Dr Kershaw said, as a separate entity to SCF, but would continue to be supported through SCF’s research programs – the group has primarily had an agriculture research focus since being created in 2009 by 12 southern farmers.

Membership of the proposed co-operative was expected to be open to all farmers in the Great Southern region and would not be restricted to SCF members.

Canvassing of local farmers for their views and potential support for the co-operative proposal and feedlot and feed mill projects was about to begin, Dr Kershaw said.

“SCF has an agribusiness manager starting in four weeks and part of his role will be to oversee the farmer consultation process and the feasibility studies,” she said.

In the meantime, SCF project officer Victoria Bennett will continue to work on the feedlot feasibility study which has a tight funding time frame.

The SCF received $140,000 from the Federal Government’s Farm Co-operatives and Collaboration Pilot Program for six months’ work on the feedlots project.

Dr Kershaw identified the feedlots feasibility study as the priority because of the funding timeframe and potential for the project to attract future funding.

Up to 18 months has been allowed for the feed mill feasibility study with $495,000 provided by the Grower Group Research and Development Grants Program from the State Government’s Royalties for Regions Seizing the Opportunity in Agriculture Fund.

Dr Kershaw said local feed suppliers had run short in the past week in the region, demonstrating the potential for a farmer-owned mill to be successful.

She said it might be possible at a later stage to further establish a processing plant for a wider range of grains and ultimately for processing food products, such as instant noodles and biscuits, for human consumption.

Given the farming mix of the Great Southern, a lamb feedlot and associated feed mill were considered to have the best potential to create a regional brand identity and capture a greater share of high-value domestic and export markets, she said.

Collaboration between local farmers through a co-operative will create efficiencies of scale and value, resulting in between 30 and 40 new local job opportunities, Dr Kershaw said.

SCF has been working on the co-operative model and projects for the past 12 months and had already formed strategic alliances to help develop the projects.

Great Southern local councils and the CSIRO had also “come on board” and would be involved in planning and site selection processes, determining potential transport routes and whether roads might require upgrading, she said.

The feedlot and feed mill projects complemented each other but “one was not dependent on the other”, she said.

They would be assessed individually by the feasibility studies being undertaken by SCF staff and consultants.

Continuity of supply and product quality would be critical to the success of either project, Dr Kershaw said.

Each would involve the latest technology in design and operation – some of which stems from the SCF’s research – in animal handling and verification systems and incorporating risk management for climate change affects on cropping.

Dr Kershaw said she is excited about the co-operative model which will give local farming families an opportunity to take a bigger and potentially more profitable role in the food supply chain.

“This model minimises the requirement to take on significant additional financial burden, or amalgamate individual holdings, but enables sufficient scale to carry out value adding projects,” she said.

“Members of the co-operative will be enabled to add value to out-of-specification grains that fail to make top grade through feed milling.

“It joins the dots between grains, livestock and value chain partners in a way that I believe is unique and should be a signature project for government as an example of thinking beyond the farmgate and co-ordinating value adding efforts for mixed farm enterprises.

“Most importantly, this is farmer driven – a local producer solution to complex issues that government is supporting.

“(It is) a true partnership where policy hits the ground in a really positive way to incentivise farmers to be proactive in taking that opportunity and running with it.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables