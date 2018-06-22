SOIL health and soil carbon have become farming buzz words, with farmers taking a bigger interest into the science behind their soils in recent years.

Last Sunday, 30 people gathered at the Katanning New Lodge Motel to listen to Resource Consulting Services (RCS) co-founder Terry McCosker discuss issues surrounding soil health.

Dr McCosker said a farm’s ecosystem was made up of four main parts – people, land, production and business.

Within those categories there were different subsections that made up a farming operation, with soil health and carbon forming part of the land component.

“Carbon is the beginning and end of all life and it’s a form of energy,” Dr McCosker said.

“The carbon cycle is 375 million years old.” Dr McCosker said photosynthesis – or carbon intake – occurred in birth, growth and reproduction, while oxidation – or carbon release – occurred through death and decay.

Every living organism processed carbon in this way, therefore when plants or crops were going through the oxidation stage, it was important to make sure they released carbon into the soils. Dr McCosker’s presentation was broken down into two sections – carbon credits and soils 101.

After a brief description on how carbon worked within soils, Dr McCosker explained the carbon credits system which is a nationally recognised program.

Carbon credits provide a mechanism to return additional income to landholders, with the Federal government and big emitters purchasing the credits.

The 25-year project is a one-off deal with the government, where a farmer can produce records of carbon growth and sell that growth for a dollar value.

However, there are downsides to the deal, with no financial return for the first five years.

“You pay for the first test of your soils and then the second test five years later,” Dr McCosker said.

“Then maybe you will see some income if your soil carbon has improved.”

Although what you produce is worth more on the market, with one tonne of soil organic carbon produced on farm equating to 3.67 tonne of carbon dioxide on the market.