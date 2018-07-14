 

Growers gear up for Black Sea tour

STEPHANIE SINCLAIR
14 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
After the CBH Group Study Tour visited Vietnam last year, it will head to Russia this weekend.
After the CBH Group Study Tour visited Vietnam last year, it will head to Russia this weekend.

A GROUP of WA growers is gearing up to fly Russia this weekend, as part of the 2018 CBH Group Study Tour.

The tour group – made up of 37 growers, CBH staff and media – will fly to Moscow this Saturday to begin the 10-day tour of the Black Sea region in Russia’s south.

It’s the first time the co-operative has taken its growers to Russia, with past tour groups travelling to Asia where most WA grain is exported, and where CBH has invested in flour mills and malting facilities.

Russia produced a record 85 million tonne wheat crop last year and has emerged as one of WA’s prime competitors for key international wheat markets in South East Asia.

While favourable seasonal conditions have played a significant role in the region’s boosted production over the past five years, improvements in supply chain logistics have also contributed.

The CBH tour group will be given the opportunity to see these improvements first-hand during the Russian harvest, with planned visits to grain terminals at the port city of Novorossiysk and tours of several farms and storage facilities.

Growers will visit the CLAAS machinery factory in the city of Krasnodar, where they will also participate in a round table discussion with region’s vice governor Andrey Korobko, who will discuss the local agricultural industry.

The CBH tour group will also have to opportunity to discuss issues affecting the sector with a group of Russian growers, who are this year expected to produce a reduced wheat crop from last year’s record harvest, with wet and cold conditions in key grain growing areas impacting yields.

The group will return from Russia on Tuesday, July 24.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables